LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Introduces Fraud Intelligence to Simplify Identity Verification and Strengthen the Lending Process

Fraud Intelligence was built for real-world lending scenarios where decisions need to be fast, accurate, and grounded in context.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a leading provider of loan origination technology for automotive and consumer lenders, today announced the launch of Fraud Intelligence, a new capability within the appTRAKER™ platform designed to help lenders better understand applicant identity, reduce fraud risk, and make more confident decisions.Fraud Intelligence addresses a persistent challenge in digital lending: the gap between verified data and verified identity. Traditional approaches validate individual data points such as name, address, and Social Security number, but often fall short in confirming that the applicant is who they claim to be, especially within fast-moving loan origination environments.Built natively within the loan origination system, Fraud Intelligence enables lenders to evaluate identity in context as part of the application workflow itself. By embedding verification directly into origination, lenders can coordinate multiple signals and decisioning steps without disrupting the borrower experience or relying on disconnected external tools.Fraud Intelligence brings together multiple categories of signals, including Address Intelligence, Location Intelligence, Phone Intelligence, verification workflows, and bureau-based insights, to create a unified, contextual view of each application. This approach helps surface inconsistencies, highlight risk indicators, and provide a more complete understanding of applicant identity.“Fraud doesn’t happen in isolation, and neither should identity verification,” said Nikh Nath, President of Launcher Solutions. “Fraud Intelligence was built for real-world lending scenarios where decisions need to be fast, accurate, and grounded in context. By embedding intelligence directly into the LOS, we enable lenders to verify identity in the flow of origination, not around it.”Designed for real-time decisioning, Fraud Intelligence helps lenders identify inconsistencies, surface risk indicators, and strengthen identity verification without introducing friction into the application process. The result is a more streamlined approach that balances speed, risk management, and customer experience.Compliance and GovernanceFraud Intelligence is built with compliance and governance in mind, supporting lenders in meeting regulatory expectations while maintaining operational efficiency. The platform provides configurable workflows, auditability, and transparency into decisioning processes, helping institutions align with internal policies and external requirements without compromising speed or the borrower experience.With Fraud Intelligence, Launcher Solutions continues its focus on delivering configurable technology that reflects how lenders actually work, balancing speed, risk, and customer experience within a single, unified platform.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER™ LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and my.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions

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