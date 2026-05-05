LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Collaborates with Experian to Streamline Income and Employment Verification

Integrating Experian Verify™ directly into appTRAKER™ eliminates a bottleneck in the underwriting and verification processes - the verification of income and employment.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a technology provider of loan origination technology for automotive and consumer lenders, today announced a collaboration with Experian to integrate Experian Verify™, directly within the appTRAKER™ Loan Origination Platform, enabling real-time income and employment verification.This effort enables lenders using Launcher’s appTRAKER™ platform to access automated income and employment verification directly within the lending workflow, reducing manual steps, improving data accuracy, and accelerating credit decisions. Together, Launcher Solutions and Experian help lenders enhance underwriting confidence, improve operational efficiency, and deliver faster, more compliant borrower experiences.“Integrating Experian Verify™ directly into appTRAKER™ eliminates a bottleneck in the underwriting and verification processes - the verification of income and employment,” said Nikh Nath, President of Launcher Solutions. “This removal of friction empowers our lenders to make faster, more confident decisions.”“Access to real-time data is only valuable if it’s reliable,” said John Tsefrikas, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Experian Verification Solutions. “With Experian Verify™ embedded into appTRAKER™, lenders can validate income and employment with greater confidence, supporting stronger underwriting outcomes and a more seamless borrower journey.”The integration aligns with Launcher’s ongoing strategy to deliver a fully digital, automated lending experience through strategic technology partnerships. Through this collaboration, Launcher clients will benefit from real-time, permission-based income and employment verification embedded directly into underwriting, improved decision accuracy, reduced manual VOE/VOI effort, and strong compliance through a fully auditable process.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER™ LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and my.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions About ExperianExperian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

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