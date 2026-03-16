LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Integrates with CarletonDocs® to Provide Lenders Enhanced Document Compliance

We’ve had a long and productive partnership with Carleton... Building on that strong foundation, integrating CarletonDocs® was a natural next step.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a technology provider of loan origination technology for automotive and consumer lenders, announced today a strategic product integration between its appTRAKER™ Loan Origination System (LOS) and CarletonDocsfrom Carleton, Inc.’s compliant document generation platform.By incorporating CarletonDocsinto the appTRAKER™ platform, Launcher further strengthens its comprehensive loan origination ecosystem, providing lenders with a seamless process from application through document preparation and funding. The integration allows lenders to generate dynamic deal jackets with accurate disclosures while maintaining compliance with evolving state and federal regulations.“We’ve had a long and productive partnership with Carleton, and our successful integrations with CarletonCalcshave delivered TILA-accurate disclosure calculations and regulatory compliance validation for lenders on the appTRAKER™ platform,” said Nikh Nath, President of LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS. “Building on that strong foundation, integrating CarletonDocswas a natural next step. It allows us to extend that same level of accuracy and compliance into the document generation process, enabling lenders to produce compliant lending documents directly within their workflow. Our goal is always to provide lenders with practical, well-integrated tools that improve efficiency while maintaining confidence in the accuracy and compliance of every deal.”“Our work with the Launcher team over the years has been instrumental in driving meaningful progress, and we're excited to see our partnership continue to grow and evolve,” said Matt Ruszkowski, President and COO of Carleton, Inc. “By expanding Carleton's CarletonDocsdocument generation functionality within the appTRAKER LOS platform, we are enabling their customers to streamline workflows, reduce operational risk, and maintain confidence in compliance as regulatory complexity continues to evolve. This enhancement reinforces the value Carleton brings to our partners, not just as a technology provider, but as a trusted compliance ally.”The integration with CarletonDocsreflects Launcher’s continued commitment to expanding the capabilities of the appTRAKER™ platform through strategic technology partnerships. By combining workflow automation, integrated data services, and regulatory compliance tools, appTRAKER™ enables banks and lenders to streamline lending operations while maintaining confidence in compliance within an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER™ LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and my.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions About Carleton, Inc.Carleton provides integrated financial solutions that support the full lending lifecycle, delivering accurate and compliant loan origination calculations, automated document generation and delivery, and expert audit and compliance services nationwide. For more than 55 years, Carleton has been trusted by lenders, financial institutions, and technology providers to navigate complex federal and state regulations while reducing risk and improving operational efficiency. By unifying calculation accuracy, regulatory compliance, and document workflows into a foundational solution, Carleton elevates its partners’ platforms, helping them accelerate funding, maintain confidence in compliance, and focus on growing their business. To learn more about Carleton’s lending solutions, contact our sales team at sales@carletoninc.com or 574-243-6040 option #3.

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