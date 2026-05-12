SocialFi Platforms, Inc. Introduces Blockchain Public Ledger and SocialFi Scan Framework at Consensus 2026

Hashtag Influencer to serve as an early ecosystem and commercialization partner for proposed blockchain-backed creator transparency infrastructure.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SocialFi Platforms, Inc. , a Delaware corporation focused on SocialFi infrastructure and blockchain-backed transparency systems, announced last week at Consensus 2026 the introduction of its novel Blockchain Public Ledger and SocialFi Scan framework for the rapidly evolving global creator economy.The initiative is designed to establish a blockchain-backed infrastructure layer capable of supporting creator verification, campaign transparency, auditable engagement histories, digital reputation systems, and compliance-support tools for creators, agencies, marketplaces, enterprise brands, and public-sector organizations operating across digital ecosystems.SocialFi Platforms, Inc. stated that Hashtag Influencer will serve as an early ecosystem and commercialization partner to help evaluate and test components of the proposed infrastructure across creator-economy use cases and campaign transaction environments.Hashtag Influencer currently works with a global network of more than 10,000 influencers, creators, and digital talent participants across multiple industries and social platforms. The companies expect portions of the proposed framework to be evaluated through pilot testing and creator-economy transaction activities involving campaign participation, engagement verification, attribution tracking, and blockchain-backed transparency systems.The Blockchain Public Ledger and SocialFi Scan technologies were conceptualized and developed under the direction of SocialFi Platforms, Inc. founder Dr. Ravneet (Ravi) Singh, an entrepreneur and early SocialFi infrastructure pioneer focused on creator verification, blockchain transparency architecture, and digital reputation systems.Inspired by the role blockchain explorers such as Etherscan played in improving visibility and transparency within cryptocurrency ecosystems, the proposed SocialFi Scan framework is intended to introduce similar auditability and trust mechanisms for creator-economy transactions, campaign participation, digital influence reporting, and online engagement systems.The company believes the creator economy, which is projected by industry analysts to grow into a multi-hundred-billion-dollar global market over the coming decade currently lacks standardized infrastructure capable of supporting transparent creator verification, campaign accountability, engagement validation, digital identity systems, and portable creator reputation frameworks across jurisdictions.“As digital influence becomes increasingly connected to commerce, media, AI, advertising, and online identity, the need for trusted infrastructure becomes significantly more important,” said Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Co-Founder of Hashtag Influencer. “For years, the creator economy has operated without universal standards for transparency, verification, or accountability. We believe SocialFi infrastructure represents the next phase of digital trust architecture for online ecosystems.”The proposed framework is intended to support:• Blockchain-backed creator verification• Immutable campaign participation records• Public-facing proof-of-collaboration systems• Verifiable social engagement histories• Portable creator reputation infrastructure• Digital ownership and attribution tracking• Increased transparency between brands, creators, agencies, and marketplaces• Auditable engagement and transaction histories• Marketplace trust and compliance-support systems• Blockchain-backed creator accountability recordsThe companies noted that current social media ecosystems often rely on fragmented platform data, unverifiable engagement metrics, isolated analytics environments, and inconsistent reporting standards, creating growing challenges for agencies, advertisers, marketplaces, brands, and creators seeking transparent campaign verification and accountability.SocialFi Platforms, Inc. believes social media platforms alone are not designed to function as independent transparency or compliance infrastructure providers for the global creator economy. As governments and regulatory agencies continue introducing new digital safety, disclosure, privacy, advertising, and accountability requirements, demand for auditable creator-economy infrastructure is expected to increase significantly.Recent regulatory developments in regions including the European Union, Australia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and other international markets have increased focus on areas such as digital identity, age verification, advertising disclosures, creator accountability, data transparency, platform governance, online safety standards, and consumer protection requirements.The companies believe enterprise brands, marketplaces, agencies, publicly traded companies, and creator-commerce platforms may increasingly require verifiable systems capable of supporting transparency and compliance initiatives across multiple regulatory frameworks and jurisdictions.The proposed Blockchain Public Ledger framework is intended to help support transparency initiatives associated with evolving global standards and regulatory considerations, including areas related to advertising disclosures, consumer protection, digital identity verification, campaign attribution, data governance, creator accountability, and enterprise audit requirements.The companies stated that future applications of the framework may assist organizations seeking stronger transparency systems associated with evolving regulatory environments involving standards and frameworks such as FTC guidance, GDPR, CCPA, ESCC standards, enterprise governance requirements, digital advertising regulations, and broader creator-economy compliance initiatives.“Web2 created audiences. Web3 introduced digital ownership,” added Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi. “We believe the next evolution of SocialFi infrastructure will focus on trust, transparency, accountability, and portable creator reputation systems that can operate across digital ecosystems and jurisdictions.”During Consensus 2026, SocialFi Platforms, Inc. engaged with blockchain developers, AI innovators, creator-economy leaders, enterprise executives, agencies, marketplaces, and investors regarding the future of creator verification systems, decentralized reputation architecture, blockchain transparency standards, and interoperability across SocialFi ecosystems.The company stated that the Blockchain Public Ledger and SocialFi Scan framework remain part of ongoing research, development, and strategic partnership initiatives as it continues collaborating with technology providers, creators, enterprise partners, marketplaces, and regulatory advisors.About SocialFi Platforms, Inc.SocialFi Platforms, Inc. is a Delaware corporation focused on developing SocialFi infrastructure, blockchain-backed transparency systems, creator verification technologies, digital identity frameworks, and compliance-support architecture for the evolving creator economy and digital marketplace ecosystem.Founded by entrepreneur and SocialFi infrastructure pioneer Dr. Ravi Singh, the company is developing next-generation frameworks designed to improve transparency, accountability, trust, and digital ownership across creator ecosystems and online marketplaces.About Hashtag InfluencerHashtag Influencer is a creator-economy and influencer marketing company supporting a global network of creators, influencers, brands, and digital campaigns across multiple industries and social platforms.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future product development, blockchain infrastructure initiatives, creator economy technologies, strategic partnerships, market opportunities, transparency systems, pilot testing activities, and SocialFi ecosystem development. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. References to SocialFi systems, blockchain-backed public ledgers, creator verification frameworks, SocialFi Scan infrastructure, regulatory applications, and future platform capabilities are conceptual and subject to ongoing development, regulatory considerations, technical implementation, market conditions, and pilot program outcomes.

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