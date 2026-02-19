Dr. Ravneet (Ravi) Singh to Launch Magenta AI at AI Summit New Delhi 2026

A Decentralized Compliance and Transparency Platform for Creators, Brands, and Governments

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ravneet (Ravi) Singh, founder of SocialfiRevolution.com and recognized for pioneering quantitative AI research in social media, will unveil Magenta AI, a decentralized compliance and transparency platform designed for creators, influencers, brands, regulators, and governments — at the AI Summit New Delhi 2026.Magenta AI leverages AI-driven compliance intelligence and decentralized ledger technology to help creators and organizations navigate complex regulatory frameworks while safeguarding privacy and identity. The platform enables real-time lookup, correction, and updates of evolving government guidelines, ensuring transparency without exposing personal data.About the AI Summit New DelhiThe AI Summit New Delhi is South Asia’s premier artificial intelligence conference, convening global leaders in AI research, industry innovators, government representatives, and standards bodies. The Summit emphasizes responsible AI adoption, public-private collaboration, and global policy alignment for emerging technologies.Why Magenta AI MattersIn an era of rapid policy evolution and heightened scrutiny of digital ecosystems, Magenta AI introduces a first-of-its-kind hybrid compliance system. By combining decentralized public ledger mechanisms with AI-based guideline interpretation, the platform empowers: Creators & Influencers — to understand and comply with evolving legal frameworks Brands — to ensure vetted, compliant partnerships Governments & Regulators — to monitor implementation and strengthen transparency The Public — to access a user-friendly interface for compliance education“Magenta AI bridges creator empowerment and policy compliance,” said Dr. Singh. “It is built on the principle that transparency and identity protection can coexist within decentralized systems.”Public Launch and Free CreditsMagenta AI will be publicly available with free signup credits throughout March 2026.Negotiations are underway with the Government of India and other regional authorities to explore integration of Magenta AI into national digital strategy frameworks, enhancing rule implementation and decentralized data integrity.About Dr. Ravneet (Ravi) SinghDr. Ravneet (Ravi) Singh brings over 25 years of experience in social media, digital research, and technology development. He was among the first researchers globally to conduct a quantitative AI study on social media, published in his Ph.D. dissertation in 2019 under MIT-affiliated faculty guidance. Dr. Ravi Singh’s Twitterism research analyzed how tone and persona on Twitter influence engagement. He studied over 35,000 tweets from Donald Trump (2009–2018) using AI-driven tone analysis. The findings showed that specific leadership tones and communication styles directly shaped follower reactions and interaction patterns. His research can be found on www.twitterism.com Press AvailabilityDr. Ravneet (Ravi) Singh will attend the AI Summit New Delhi 2026 and is available for selective pressinterviews.Media Contact:drsingh@sloan.mit.edu

