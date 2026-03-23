Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi Acquires Magenta AI from Dr. Ravneet Singh, Boosting #Influencer’s AI Compliance Infrastructure

PhD-Developed Regulatory Intelligence Platform Becomes Core Asset of Singapore-Based Marketing Technology Company

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- https://www.hashtaginfluencer.com/ , a Singapore Private Limited marketing technology company with operations in Austin, Texas, announced today that Dr. Raghavendra has acquired Magenta AI, a regulatory intelligence and decentralized compliance platform developed by Dr. Ravneet Singh. Financial terms were not disclosed.Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi — national bestselling author, former Google employee, blockchain PhD, and investor — will formally join #Influencer following the acquisition to support global expansion and integration of the technology into its AI-powered SocialFi platform.Magenta AI will become a core asset of the company as part of its strategy to embed structured compliance directly into creator monetization systems.Strengthening Compliance Infrastructure for the Creator Economy#Influencer develops AI-driven SocialFi systems that enable creators, brands, and platforms to operate within evolving regulatory frameworks.With the addition of Magenta AI, the company expands its ability to function as a neutral compliance layer across:• Digital marketing ecosystems• Web3 environments• Large-scale social platformsThe platform operates as compliance infrastructure rather than a financial services product.Regulatory Momentum Driving Infrastructure DemandGlobal digital governance is entering a period of accelerated clarification.In July 2025, the United States enacted the GENIUS Act, establishing a federal framework for stablecoin regulation. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and remains under Senate consideration.These developments reflect broader international movement toward structured oversight of digital assets, AI systems, and online monetization. Similar regulatory evolution is anticipated across Asia-Pacific markets.#Influencer views infrastructure-level compliance as foundational to global platform scalability.About Magenta AIMagenta AI is a specialized regulatory intelligence engine developed over nearly five years and grounded in Dr. Ravneet Singh’s doctoral research analyzing large-scale social media systems.The platform provides:• Pre-publication compliance checks• Structured disclosure validation• Advertising and intellectual property alignment review• Privacy-preserving decentralized ledger documentation• Cross-jurisdictional regulatory referencingFor example, a creator promoting a digital asset or financial product can receive structured compliance guidance before publishing, reducing enforcement risk while maintaining identity protections.Strategic PositioningThe global creator economy is projected to nearly double from an estimated $250 billion in 2023 to $480-$500 billion by 2027. As monetization expands, regulatory scrutiny is increasing across AI-generated content, digital asset promotions, and influencer disclosures.By integrating compliance intelligence directly into creator monetization systems, #Influencer positions itself at the intersection of marketing technology, regulatory AI, and decentralized transparency.Leadership CommentaryDr. Raghav stated:“Digital platforms require compliance embedded into the architecture, not applied after deployment. Magenta AI strengthens our ability to deliver structured transparency at scale.”Dr. Ravneet Singh added:“Our mission has been to educate creators as compliant solo entrepreneurs. This acquisition enables global scale while preserving identity and advancing transparency.”About #Influencer Hashtag Influencer is a SocialFi and MarTech platform transforming how creators, fans, and brands engage in the digital economy. Operating across Finland, Singapore, India and the United States, #Influencer provides patented AI and Web3 tools that merge creativity, identity, and finance to power the global creator economy. Through its platform, influencers can manage, market, monetize, and measure their social media worth in a transparent, data-driven ecosystem.For more information, visit https://www.hashtaginfluencer.com/ Key Links• Hashtag Influencer: https://www.hashtaginfluencer.com/ • Magenta AI: https://www.ravisingh.com/magenta-ai-launch-ai-summit-socialfi-founder

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