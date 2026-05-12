Stats Perform Launches Opta Pulse to Transform Sports Highlights Creation

New AI-assisted solution enables sports organisations to create and distribute high-quality highlights up to 80% faster

Opta Pulse connects Opta’s trusted live data with synchronised video and AI-assisted workflows, helping publishers get to the moments that matter faster and turn them into content fans want to watch.” — Andrew Skweres, SVP Product at Stats Perform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stats Perform today announced the launch of Opta Pulse , an AI-assisted video creation and distribution solution that enables leagues, rights holders and broadcasters to produce high-quality sports highlights up to 80% faster than traditional workflows.First unveiled at the 2026 Opta Forum in London, Opta Pulse combines real-time Opta data, synchronised video and AI-assisted detection to help content teams instantly identify, clip and publish the moments fans care about most.As demand for short-form video accelerates across platforms like social media, apps and websites, sports organisations are under increasing pressure to deliver more content, faster, without sacrificing accuracy or quality. Opta Pulse is designed to meet that challenge.“Sports video teams are being asked to do more than ever: create more clips, for more platforms, at greater speed, without compromising quality,” said Andrew Skweres, SVP Product at Stats Perform. “Opta Pulse connects Opta’s trusted live data with synchronised video and AI-assisted workflows, helping publishers get to the moments that matter faster and turn them into content fans want to watch.”Faster highlights, without the trade-offsOpta Pulse uses AI-assisted detection to identify key match events and generate broadcast-quality clips in under a minute. Full highlight packages can also be produced significantly faster than with existing tools, helping teams publish sooner and stay ahead in the race for audience attention.By reducing manual effort and minimising the risk of editing errors, Opta Pulse allows production teams to scale output while maintaining consistency and editorial standards.The Opta difference: context, not just clipsBuilt on Opta’s trusted sports data, Opta Pulse goes beyond simple video clipping. By combining detailed match data with video, it enables teams to surface not just what happened, but why it mattered.Publishers can create highlights around key moments like goals, shots and saves while also uncovering deeper storylines from player milestones and tactical patterns to historical context and live match narratives.Built for modern distributionOpta Pulse supports direct publishing across digital and social platforms, with automated formatting for vertical and square video. This allows teams to quickly tailor content for the channels where fans are most active, without additional production steps.Unlocking archive value and new revenue opportunitiesThrough integration with Opta Search, Opta Pulse also enables rights holders to rediscover and package archive footage across more than 1,000 competitions worldwide. Teams can quickly create themed content, highlight historical moments or develop sponsor-led features, extending the value of existing rights and supporting new commercial opportunities.By combining speed, accuracy and contextual insight, Opta Pulse helps sports organisations scale content creation and deliver more engaging video experiences to fans.Opta Pulse is available now. To learn more or request a demo, visit the Opta Pulse product page at https://www.statsperform.com/opta-pulse/ About Stats PerformStats Perform is the global leader in sports data and AI, trusted by leading media companies, broadcasters, technology platforms, sportsbooks, teams, leagues and federations around the world.Stats Perform’s Opta data powers the world’s most trusted sports experiences, combining deep proprietary sports data, advanced AI and decades of expertise to help customers inform, engage and entertain fans at scale.

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