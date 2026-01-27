Stats Perform Achieves Record 2025 Results, Surpassing the Half-Billion Revenue Milestone

Record revenue and profitability driven by global demand for Opta, the world’s most trusted sports data, and industry-leading AI technology

Achieving this milestone alongside record profitability demonstrates the scalability and resilience of our business, and the impact of the long-term investments we’ve made in innovation and people.”” — Carl Mergele, CEO of Stats Perform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stats Perform , the global leader in sports data and AI, today announced record revenue and profits for the year ended December 31, 2025, marking a milestone year in which the company surpassed more than half a billion dollars in revenue for the first time.The achievement reflects sustained global demand for Stats Perform’s technology, built on the broadest and deepest sports database in the world and the largest AI technology and patent portfolio in the sports industry. At the core of this foundation is Opta , widely recognized as the gold standard for sports data and trusted by organizations across the globe.“Crossing the half-billion-dollar revenue milestone is a proud moment for everyone at Stats Perform,” said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer of Stats Perform. “It reflects the trust the industry places in the accuracy, depth, and reliability of our data, the strength of our AI platform, and the global adoption of Opta. Achieving this milestone alongside record profitability demonstrates the scalability and resilience of our business, and the impact of the long-term investments we’ve made in innovation and people.”During 2025, Stats Perform delivered strong performance across its core data, AI, and real-time solutions, expanded relationships with leading global sports organizations and technology partners, and continued to invest in next-generation AI capabilities designed to scale across sports, competitions, and markets worldwide.As part of its continued evolution, the company also strengthened its leadership team in 2025 with several senior executive appointments, bringing deep industry and management experience, including Charles Kaplan as Chief Marketing Officer, Nick Burrello as Chief Financial Officer, and others.Stats Perform enters 2026 with strong momentum and a continued focus on innovation, supporting teams, leagues, media companies, technology platforms, and betting operators with trusted data and AI solutions that bring clarity, context, and confidence to sport.About Stats Perform: Stats Perform is the world leader in sports AI. With 7.2 petabytes of proprietary sports data and 8 foundation sports AI models used in 200+ software modules, we empower the world’s top sports broadcasters, media, apps, leagues, federations, bookmakers and teams to win audiences, customers and trophies.

