Stats Perform confirmed as FIFA’s first-ever official worldwide betting data and betting streaming rights distributor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports AI and data pioneer Stats Perform today announced it has been selected by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) as the governing body’s first-ever official betting data and betting streaming rights distributor.The landmark multi-year agreement grants Stats Perform exclusive rights to distribute official betting data and live video streams for selected FIFA properties, including the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ (48 teams, 104 matches from 2026), FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, FIFA Futsal World Cup 2028™, as well as future editions of the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup™ (2029), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ (2026 & 2028), FIFA U-20 World Cup™ (2027 & 2029), and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ (thru 2029). It also grants exclusive betting rights to thousands of matches per season across FIFA member association competitions powered by FIFA+.Exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 betting data rightsStats Perform’s renowned RunningBall team will collect and exclusively distribute ultrafast official FIFA betting data to licensed sports betting operators for modelling, trading, settlement, and in-play front-end use, for the competitions covered in the agreement. Its globally trusted Opta team will exclusively provide official player statistics, insights, live scores, and match trackers to sportsbooks.Exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 live betting streaming video rightsStats Perform will also serve as an official distributor of live FIFA betting match video streams to customers of licensed sports betting operators in selected territories. This includes exclusive distribution of FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 streams via Stats Perform’s award-winning, AI-enhanced Bet LiveStreams service.Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA, said: “We are delighted to partner with Stats Perform, a global leader in sports data. This innovative partnership will create great opportunities to deliver official products for the benefit of the game and its fans.”Additionally, Stats Perform’s Integrity division will provide support to FIFA’s integrity unit regarding FIFA+ Member Association content covered in the partnership.Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at Stats Perform said: “FIFA competitions represent the pinnacle of the world’s biggest game. Our clients will be delighted we’re able to add FIFA competitions to our Opta and RunningBall official betting data portfolio, and our innovative, AI-enriched Bet LiveStreams service. We share FIFA’s vision to help the magic of the beautiful game be felt more deeply, by more fans, worldwide.”Official FIFA ultrafast betting data and betting player statistics join an extensive portfolio of exclusive data rights at Stats Perform, whose Opta and RunningBall data is trusted by media, teams, fans and sportsbooks worldwide.Exclusive betting streaming video rights to FIFA competitions will form part of Stats Perform’s “Bet LiveStreams” round-the-clock video betting streaming coverage for licensed sportsbooks, which also includes Spain’s LaLiga, England’s Football League, WTA tennis, FIBA basketball and many more.For further information about Stats Perform’s Opta and RunningBall data, Bet LiveStreams and sports fan engagement services, please visit www.statsperform.com

