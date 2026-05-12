Quorso earns the Solutions Partner with certified software designation

This designation recognizes Quorso for delivering software solutions built on Microsoft Cloud that demonstrate interoperability and meet program requirements.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorso - the Intelligent Management platform for retailers, a Microsoft partner, today announced it has earned the Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation for Quorso’s Intelligent Management Platform within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.The certified software designation reflects Quorso’s capabilities meeting the program’s requirements. The certified software solution demonstrates interoperability with Microsoft platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, or Dynamics 365."Earning the Solutions Partner with certified software designation is a milestone for our team. It reflects our ongoing commitment to building solutions that meet program requirements for interoperability within the Microsoft ecosystem and recognition of what our customers already know: that Quorso turns data complexity into simple, AI-powered action for retail leaders." — Julian Mills, Co-founder & CEO, Quorso.“Quorso exemplifies what it means to build AI-powered solutions that create genuine value for the retail sector. Their certification within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program reflects both the quality of their technology and their commitment to helping frontline retail teams work smarter. We’re proud to recognize Quorso as a trusted partner in our growing retail AI ecosystem.”” said Keith Mercier, Vice President of Worldwide Retail & Consumer Goods, MicrosoftTo learn more about Quorso and its certified software designations, visit: https://quorso.com/ About QuorsoQuorso’s Intelligent Management Platform for retail leaders transforms overwhelming store data into personalized, high-impact actions for every Store and Field Leader, every day. By connecting disparate systems and applying AI to identify highest impact opportunities, Quorso helps multi-store retailers improve commercial KPIs, increase productivity, and cut through the noise of fragmented tools and dashboards. Trusted by 50,000+ stores globally, Quorso is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.quorso.com

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