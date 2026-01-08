Quorso partners with Circle K to implement Intelligent Management in stores across North America

Circle K NA Quorso Logo 1

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorso , the Intelligent Management Platform for store operators, announced today the expansion of its partnership with Circle K , a global leader in mobility and convenience, to over 7,800 locations in the United States and Canada after a successful deployment across Circle K’s European network last year.Quorso’s Intelligent Management Platform eliminates the complexity and overwhelm of too much data, too many tasks, and too many systems. By combining advanced technology with human-centric workflows, Quorso consolidates siloed solutions - like tasks, surveys, performance analytics, and exception reporting - into a comprehensive, action-focused and enhanced platform that drives store performance at every level.“Building on the success of our prior rollout in Europe and a successful pilot in North America, we’re pleased to expand Quorso across our U.S. and Canadian networks,” said Hélène Drolet, Vice President of Operational Excellence, North America at Circle K. “This powerful tool is helping our store managers save time, act on data-driven insights, and identify opportunities that make the biggest difference for our customers and our business. We’re looking forward to Quorso helping our store teams to enhance the in-store experience, deliver on our commitment to be fast, friendly, and customer ready and, ultimately, unlock new growth for our business.”“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Circle K after delivering great success across more than 4,000 Circle K stores in Europe,” Quorso CEO Julian Mills added. “We will soon be live in over 12,000 Circle K stores across the world and are excited to simplify things for their store and field leaders by combining data-driven insights and alerts with dynamic store walks and audits, along with intelligent, prioritized store tasking.”

