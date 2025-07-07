Quorso Secures Growth Investment from Summit Partners to Accelerate Global Expansion

Quorso Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorso Global Inc. (“Quorso”), a leader in intelligent operations software for multi-store retailers, today announced a minority growth equity investment from Summit Partners . The funding will support Quorso’s continued international expansion, product innovation and operational scaling.Quorso’s pioneering Intelligent Management platform helps multi-store retailers improve performance by transforming complex operational data into smart daily actions for frontline managers and store teams. By connecting disparate systems and analyzing real-time data — including sales, inventory, and labor metrics — Quorso’s platform is designed to identify key opportunities and guide teams through high-impact “missions” that drive measurable results. The platform integrates into daily workflows, supporting ongoing improvement and greater alignment across every level of store operations.Quorso currently powers operations across leading global retailers, including Dollar General, Circle K, Walmart Mexico and Tractor Supply Company. Customers using Quorso have reported tangible ROI achieved through increased sales, time savings and system consolidation.“In today’s complex retail environment, store teams are under more pressure than ever to deliver results, yet they’re often overwhelmed with data from disconnected systems and thousands of weekly data points across multiple apps,” said Julian Mills, Co-founder and CEO of Quorso. “At Quorso, we’re helping solve that problem by making it easier for managers and frontline workers to take smart, targeted actions that truly drive store performance. We’re thrilled to partner with Summit, whose deep experience in retail technology will be invaluable as we scale our platform, expand globally and deliver on our ambitious vision to augment operations in retail and other sectors.”Summit’s investment comes amid profitable, triple digit growth for Quorso, fueled by several landmark customer wins and increasing market adoption. Building on its strong U.S. footprint, Quorso plans to use this funding to accelerate expansion across U.S., UK and European markets, continue to grow its high caliber team and enhance product capabilities in AI, automated smart workflows, and deepened experiences for every level of operations.“Quorso is working to reshape how retailers manage daily store operations, with an intelligent platform designed to turn fragmented, noisy data into clear, high-impact actions for store and field teams,” said Steffan Peyer, a Managing Director at Summit Partners, who is joining the Quorso Board of Directors. “At Summit, we’ve spent decades partnering with companies driving innovation across the retail value chain, and we’ve seen firsthand how increasing operational demands have made effective in-store execution more challenging than ever. We believe Quorso stands out as a powerful solution purpose-built for the realities of modern retail — one that resonates strongly with customers and delivers clear ROI. We’re excited to support Julian and the Quorso team as they scale their impact globally.”---About QuorsoQuorso’s Intelligent Management Platform for Retail Leaders transforms overwhelming store data into personalized, high-impact actions for every Store and Field Leader, every day. Intelligent workflows assist them in taking effective actions, measuring impact, and automatically surfacing crowdsourced business insights to central teams. Quorso aligns every level of store operations in a single tool and creates a truly connected enterprise. World-leading retailers trust Quorso to drive strategic KPIs, improve productivity, and simplify operations across hundreds of use cases. For more information, please visit www.quorso.com or follow on Linkedin.About Summit PartnersSummit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm’s founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Notable retail technology companies backed by Summit include RELEX Solutions, OneStock, Akeneo and Mi9 Retail. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

