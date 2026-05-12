Resolver Launches Pharma-Compliant Online Risk Intelligence Solution for Wider Web Monitoring

New managed service gives communications, marketing, and pharmacovigilance teams earlier visibility into digital risk across owned, paid, & wider web channels.

Teams have needed a compliant, audit-ready way to see and address the valuable conversations that happen across forums and communities every day, This service gives them that.” — Emma Durant, Strategic Client Partner, Resolver

TORONTO, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolver announced Risk Monitoring for Pharmaceutical Brands , the industry's first fully managed online risk intelligence solution that extends pharmaceutical brand monitoring beyond owned and paid social channels to the wider web — including Reddit, patient forums, and niche digital communities.This gives communications, marketing, and pharmacovigilance teams earlier visibility into emerging digital risk — including misinformation, supply chain and pricing issues, and adverse event signals — across channels that internal teams cannot safely monitor at scale. Coverage is delivered 24/7, 365 days a year with a 100% adverse event detection guarantee, to meet existing FDA and EMA compliance standards without requiring teams to build or manage that process themselves."Pharmaceutical brands have always understood that risk lives beyond their owned channels — they just haven't had a safe, scalable way to see it," says Kam Rawal, President at Resolver. "We built this service because our pharma clients were asking for it, and because the regulatory moment in 2026 means limited visibility now carries a direct business cost."Resolver continuously monitors the wider web, identifying signals across brand, reputational, and safety risk dimensions before they affect brand value. Communications teams receive verified and contextualized intelligence reports they can act on. When adverse event signals are detected , Resolver's pharmacovigilance-trained analysts triple-check and validate each one before routing it through a documented compliance workflow. Cross-functional teams share the same picture without managing the process separately."Pharmaceutical teams have been working with a visibility gap they couldn't safely close, relying on in-house or agency processes that won't hold up to the latest FDA guidelines," says Emma Durant, Strategic Client Partner at Resolver. "Teams have needed a compliant, audit-ready way to see and address the valuable conversations that happen across forums and communities every day, This service gives them that."The service builds on more than 15 years of Resolver’s experience supporting regulated industries with online risk intelligence that combines AI‑supported detection with expert human analysis.With Risk Monitoring for Pharmaceutical Brands, organizations can protect brand value and meet compliance expectations across the wider web through:- A unified view of their reputation across ESG, product, and safety initiatives to capture critical trends that standard tools overlook.- Detection of complex risks — including generative AI misinformation and coordinated brand attacks — by evaluating intent and context across global conversations.- Strategic reporting that explains the drivers behind narrative shifts, empowering leadership to make confident, informed decisions.Organizations can request a Pharma Risk Briefing with a Resolver industry-trained analyst to better understand how digital risk is developing across their channels, products, and broader footprint, and to benchmark what they are seeing against wider industry patterns.For more information, visit: www.resolver.com/pharma-social-media-monitoring

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