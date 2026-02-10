Resolver and ECI Partner to Bring Independent Ethics & Compliance Program Assessment to Resolver Customers

Through the partnership, Resolver customers can access ECI’s HQP Assessment to benchmark program maturity, then take action on the results by assigning owners, linking remediation efforts, and reporting progress in one system.

Resolver customers can now access ECI’s HQP Assessment through the Resolver platform and connect results to action with workflows and reporting.

This partnership gives organizations a credible way to assess where they stand and, more importantly, demonstrate how their programs are improving over time.” — Kam Rawal, President, Resolver

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolver, a global leader in security and risk intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with the Ethics and Compliance Initiative (ECI) to give organizations a clearer, more defensible way to assess and improve their ethics and compliance programs. Through this collaboration, Resolver customers can access ECI’s High-Quality Ethics & Compliance Program (HQP) Assessment and seamlessly operationalize the results using Resolver’s ethics and compliance workflows.“Ethics and compliance leaders are being asked to defend their program with greater confidence than ever before,” said Kam Rawal, President at Resolver. “This partnership gives organizations a credible way to assess where they stand and, more importantly, demonstrate how their programs are improving over time.”Why this mattersWith increased regulatory scrutiny and closer board oversight, ethics and compliance teams are expected to provide clear evidence that their programs are effective. However, as expectations grow, many organizations lack a structured, external framework to assess program effectiveness. Internal reviews may provide useful insights, but they often lack the independence and peer benchmarks needed for a comprehensive evaluation.ECI’s HQP Assessment addresses that gap by providing an independent, third-party benchmark of ethics and compliance program maturity. Built on more than a century of research, the framework evaluates key dimensions such as strategy, risk management, culture, speaking up and accountability. The results help organizations understand how their program measures up against peers and recognized best practices.What organizations can expect:1. Independent, credible assessment: Resolver customers complete ECI’s HQP Assessment through the platform, gaining trusted insights into the maturity of their ethics and compliance program.2. Clarity on strengths and improvement areas: Results highlight how the program compares to peers and leading practices, making it easier to focus on changes that reduce risk and strengthen program credibility.3. Actionable next steps: Resolver helps teams act on insights by assigning owners and creating remediation plans. Each one links directly to investigations, policies, and controls within a single system.4. Proof of progress: Teams can generate board- and audit-ready reports that tie ECI’s independent benchmarks to real, measurable outcomes in Resolver.“A credible assessment only creates value if teams can act on it,” said Derek Safnuk, Senior Product Manager at Resolver. “Resolver helps organizations translate assessment findings into ownership, remediation, and documented progress, so improvement isn’t assumed, it’s proven.”Together, Resolver and ECI help organizations move from assessment to action to evidence with confidence.Availability and implementationThe ECI HQP Assessment is available to new and existing customers of Resolver’s Whistleblowing & Case Management solution as an optional add-on through the partnership. Implementation is supported by Resolver’s services team.About the Ethics and Compliance Initiative (ECI)The work of the ECI builds upon a rich history, dating back to the foundation of the ethics and compliance profession. Today, ECI helps organizations identify and prioritize the practices that will improve their E&C program effectiveness, and increase their organizational culture strength. They also bring together senior E&C professionals and academics from all over the world to share techniques, resources and exciting new ideas. Learn more at eci-insights.com About ResolverResolver’s Risk Intelligence Platform helps organizations protect over $6.5 trillion in enterprise value by transforming complex risk and compliance data into clear insights and measurable action. More than 1,000 global companies use Resolver to manage incidents, investigations, regulatory obligations, and strategic threats. Learn more at resolver.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.