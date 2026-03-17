Resolver and Illuminate Tech Partner to Support Regulatory Readiness for Online Service Providers

Joint effort combines Trust & Safety risk intelligence with regulatory interpretation expertise

Online safety enforcement is entering a more rigorous phase. By working alongside Illuminate Tech, we aim to support platforms in aligning operational risk management with regulatory expectations.” — George Vlasto, Head of Trust & Safety, Resolver

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolver today announced a strategic collaboration between its Trust & Safety division and Illuminate Tech, a regulatory advisory firm founded by former Ofcom experts, to support online platforms preparing for active enforcement under evolving global online safety regimes.As the EU Digital Services Act (DSA) and the UK Online Safety Act (OSA) move from implementation to enforcement, online service providers, including social networking platforms, online marketplaces and video gaming services, face increasing scrutiny over how they assess risk, document controls, and demonstrate compliance. Regulators are now testing not only whether Trust & Safety measures exist, but whether those measures are evidence‑based, and aligned with statutory obligations.Resolver Trust & Safety brings more than 20 years of experience in online harm assessment, intelligence, and remediation. Illuminate Tech offers an intuitive, tech-enabled approach to global regulatory compliance that integrates with and supports existing trust and safety operations.Illuminate Tech is the creator of OSCAR, a risk‑management tool designed to streamline online safety compliance and deliver regulator‑ready outputs. Within the collaboration, OSCAR supports the translation of regulatory requirements into clear compliance workflows, while Resolver provides applied Trust & Safety intelligence, assurance, and remediation expertise.Together, the organisations are working to bridge the gap between operational Trust & Safety activity and formal regulatory compliance requirements. The collaboration focuses on translating risk signals and mitigation efforts into structured outputs that can withstand regulatory scrutiny.Unlike reactive and siloed approaches to compliance, this collaboration emphasises defensible decision‑making — ensuring that Trust & Safety actions can be clearly explained, evidenced, and justified under regulatory scrutiny.“Online safety enforcement is entering a more rigorous phase,” said George Vlasto, Head of Trust & Safety at Resolver. “Platforms are being asked to demonstrate not just that they have policies in place, but that those policies are effective and supported by evidence. By working alongside Illuminate Tech, we aim to support platforms in aligning operational risk management with regulatory expectations.”Illuminate Tech was founded by former regulatory professionals with direct experience in evaluating online safety interventions. They focus on helping technology services adapt to evolving statutory obligations, leverage the work they are already doing and ensure they are prepared for regulatory scrutiny.“Regulatory frameworks overlap and are still evolving, so platforms need agile ways to manage compliance as enforcement amps up.,” said George Billinge, Co-founder and CEO of Illuminate Tech. “This means practical ways to connect day‑to‑day safety operations with formal compliance duties. Collaborating with Resolver allows us to combine our unique regulatory insight with applied Trust & Safety intelligence.”Resolver and Illuminate Tech have already begun joint thought‑leadership initiatives and industry engagement efforts, including participation in sector briefings and enforcement‑preparedness discussions. These efforts are intended to provide clarity on how platforms can prepare for heightened oversight without defaulting to fragmented, jurisdiction‑by‑jurisdiction responses.As online safety regulation becomes embedded across global markets, platforms face a strategic inflection point. Regulatory readiness is no longer limited to policy drafting; it requires evidence-based risk assessments, mapped controls, quantifiable outcomes, and consistent governance. The collaboration positions Resolver and Illuminate Tech to set a new benchmark for how platforms integrate Trust & Safety with regulatory compliance in a rapidly intensifying enforcement era.For more information, visit resolver.com/trust-and-safety About Resolver Trust & SafetyResolver’s Trust & Safety division draws on 20 years of online safety expertise and intelligence-led analysis to investigate how harmful behaviour emerges, spreads, and escalates across digital environments. We work with global technology platforms, regulators, and NGOs to identify emerging online harms, support detection efforts, and inform evidence-based policy and safeguarding responses. Our mission is to provide clear, actionable insight that helps organisations understand complex harm ecosystems and strengthen protection for vulnerable users. Resolver, a Kroll business, is a global leader in risk intelligence solutions, supporting more than 1,000 companies worldwide. Learn more at Resolver.com About Illuminate TechFounded by ex-online safety regulators, Illuminate Tech builds tools that help online platforms manage their online safety obligations. OSCAR, their first-of-its-kind online safety compliance platform, helps teams quantify risk, improve internal governance, identify best-practice measures and monitor the effectiveness of their T&S operations. Learn more at illuminatetech.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.