Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud

Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times.

By automating how requests are translated into search criteria, we’re reducing manual effort while helping organizations respond with greater confidence and consistency.” — Marko Dinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed for compliance officers and records management teams, the new Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) feature streamlines how organizations process and respond to open data requests. The functionality allows users to upload FOIA request documents in PDF or TXT format and automatically generate structured search criteria based on the contents of the request.

Once processed, FOIA-derived search predicates and date ranges are saved, enabling users to quickly review, refine, and execute queries. The updated interface organizes searches by content type, including email, social, files, and a dedicated FOIA category, providing improved visibility and control over request-related workflows.

FOIA management continues to present operational challenges for public sector organizations. Strict statutory deadlines leave little room for delays, while growing request volumes have led to persistent backlogs. At the same time, requests are becoming more complex, often spanning multiple custodians and data sources, including collaboration tools, mobile communications, and cloud storage platforms. Traditional workflows rely heavily on manual interpretation of requests and repetitive query building, increasing the risk of incomplete results, inconsistent responses, and extended turnaround times.

“At the core of FOIA compliance is speed, accuracy, and defensibility,” said Marko Dinic, CEO at Jatheon. “By automating how requests are translated into search criteria, we’re reducing manual effort while helping organizations respond with greater confidence and consistency.”

Visit www.jatheon.com for more information or to book a demo of Jatheon Cloud.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market. Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

FOIA Explained: What It Means & How to Make a FOIA Request

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