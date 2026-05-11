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Small Business Grant applications available in Commission District 10

Small Business Grants are now available in certain County commission districts.

Small owned and operated businesses can apply to receive Small Business Grant funds. The money can be used to buy equipment, supplies and inventory or go toward advertising/marketing, building liability insurance, security systems or to make minor renovations.

Small Business Grants are administered in collaboration with the county commission district office where the business is located.

Grant opportunities in certain County commission districts are now available.

See the list of current grant opportunities by commission district

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Small Business Grant applications available in Commission District 10

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