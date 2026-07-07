Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Reminders

Monroe County Solid Waste hosts quarterly Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste collections from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bernstein Park on Stock Island and 10600 Aviation Blvd in Marathon. There is no cost for Monroe County residents to dispose of the materials at the event. Household hazardous waste is often found in garages, sheds, storage areas, or under kitchen sinks. They are corrosive, flammable, reactive, or toxic. E-waste can be items like televisions, computers, laptops, and old cell phones.

Household Hazardous & E-Waste 2025 Collection Dates: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Marathon, 10600 Aviation Blvd.

Stock Island, Bernstein Park, 6751 5th Street

Hazardous waste examples include paints, stains, strippers, wood preservatives, roof tar, and patching compounds, adhesives, putty and caulk, auto/marine maintenance/care products, fiberglass and epoxy resins, solvents, hydraulic fluids, anti-freeze, waste oil, corrosives (muriatic acid, lye, etc.), pesticides, fertilizers, weed killers/herbicides, drain cleaners, pool cleaning products, fluorescent/CFL light bulbs, and waste containing mercury, like light bulbs and thermometers.

HHW can also be disposed of at Monroe County transfer stations:

Cudjoe Key Transfer Station, MM21.5, Blimp Road: First and third Wednesdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Long Key Transfer Station, MM68: First and third Fridays of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Key Largo, Corner of Atlantic Avenue and Homestead Avenue (Behind Walgreens). E-Waste and HHW: Second and fourth Wednesdays each month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to drop-off, Monroe County continues to offer its “Give Back” program, where residents can pick up available materials free of charge for small projects on the first Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon at the transfer stations. Available items may include paints, cleaners, polishes, oils, lubricants, solvents, and garden chemicals. These items have been collected or turned in by residents with excess, minimal, or little use and are still viable for their intended purpose. Local identification is required, with limits.

Monroe County and its yard waste contractor continue to offer free compost (nutrient-rich black dirt) to the residents of unincorporated Monroe County and the cities of Marathon, Key Colony Beach, Islamorada, and Layton at the County’s three transfer stations on the first Saturday of the month, also from 8 a.m. to noon or until it is gone. Residents can pick up bagged compost on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of six bags per household, and no more than two households per vehicle. Proof of residency is required, such as a driver’s license, utility bill, or tax bill.

The next free give-back/compost events are on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Additional information is available at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/solidwaste.