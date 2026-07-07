PET OWNERS: Reminder to Register Your Cats, Dogs, and Ferrets

Monroe County reminds pet owners that dogs, cats, and ferrets six months of age or older must be licensed and have a valid license tag. Licensing your pets is a county requirement and also helps keep your furry family members safe and helps with their quick return if lost.

Under Monroe County Code Sec. 4-65, any person owning or keeping a dog, cat, or ferret in Monroe County must license the animal within 30 days of establishing residency or once the animal reaches six months old. A license includes a certificate and a tag affixed to the animal’s collar or harness. Pets must also have a current rabies vaccination to obtain a license.

Discounts are available for pets that are microchipped or tattooed with permanent identification. Residents who own a service dog may get a license at no charge, provided they submit the necessary documentation.

Licenses are available through Monroe County Animal Control contractors, which include the Florida Keys SPCA in Key West and Marathon and the Humane Animal Care Coalition in Key Largo. Detailed information, including licensing fees, replacement tags, and additional regulations, can be found at www.fkspca.org/what-we-do/animal-control/pet-licenses/ or https://humaneanimalcoalition.com/.