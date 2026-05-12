Ground Zero Intelligence Set to Launch $GZI Utility Token on May 13 as Demand Builds Around ProWebChat AI Ecosystem

$GZI Base Token Logo ProWebChat Fixes That

High-Growth AI and Web3 Company Prepares to Launch Utility Token Designed to Power Product Adoption, User Rewards, and Ecosystem Expansion

$GZI gives us the infrastructure to aggressively scale adoption, reward participation, and build a much larger AI ecosystem around real business utility” — David Paolo

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Ground Zero Intelligence announced today that its highly anticipated $GZI utility token will officially launch on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 11:45 AM ET, as the company accelerates expansion of its rapidly growing AI-powered business ecosystem anchored by ProWebChat.

The launch represents a major milestone for Ground Zero Intelligence as it combines artificial intelligence, customer automation, and Web3-powered utility into a scalable ecosystem designed to reward adoption, engagement, and long-term platform growth.

Industry attention surrounding AI-powered business automation continues to intensify, and Ground Zero Intelligence believes the combination of a live SaaS platform and utility-driven token infrastructure positions the company for aggressive expansion moving into the second half of 2026.

A Utility Token Backed by a Real Product:

Unlike speculative token launches that enter the market without working products or active utility, $GZI launches alongside ProWebChat — a live AI-powered platform already designed to help businesses:

- capture more leads

- increase conversions

- automate customer interaction

- reduce lost sales opportunities

- respond to customers instantly 24/7

Ground Zero Intelligence believes this product-first strategy creates a significantly stronger foundation for long-term ecosystem growth and utility expansion.

“Businesses are spending millions driving traffic online while losing customers every minute due to slow response times and outdated engagement systems,” said David Paolo. GZI CEO “ProWebChat solves that problem, and $GZI gives us the infrastructure to aggressively scale adoption, reward participation, and build a much larger AI ecosystem around real business utility.”

$GZI Positioned to Power Rapid Ecosystem Growth

The company confirmed that $GZI was specifically designed as a utility token intended for active use throughout the Ground Zero Intelligence ecosystem.

- Current and planned utility includes:

- ProWebChat subscription payments

- Premium AI feature access

- Reward and loyalty programs

- Referral incentives

- Future AI platform integrations

- Partner and affiliate ecosystem expansion

Ground Zero Intelligence expects utility to expand significantly as additional AI-driven products and automation tools are released.

Infinity Program and Viral Referral Engine Expected to Accelerate Adoption:

As part of the launch, Ground Zero Intelligence will activate its Infinity Program, a large-scale ecosystem rewards initiative supported by a dedicated token allocation designed to incentivize long-term participation and platform growth.

The company will also launch a high-impact referral system offering:

5,000 GZI Tokens for Every Qualified User Referral

With no fixed cap on referrals, the system is designed to create a powerful network-driven growth engine capable of rapidly expanding awareness and user adoption across:

- agencies

- affiliates

- influencers

- marketers

- business owners

Ground Zero Intelligence believes the combination of AI utility and tokenized incentives creates a highly scalable user acquisition model.

Founding 1000 Campaign Designed to Reward Early Movers:

The company also confirmed that its highly anticipated Founding 1000 Campaign will officially launch alongside the token.

Under the program:

- early adopters can earn milestone-based rewards

- participants who maintain an active ProWebChat subscription for three consecutive months will receive 20,000 GZI tokens

- founding members will receive priority access to future ecosystem products and features

The campaign is designed to reward users who participate during the ecosystem’s earliest expansion phase.

Building Beyond ProWebChat:

Ground Zero Intelligence confirmed that ProWebChat represents only the first phase of a much broader AI and automation roadmap.

Additional products currently in development include:

- advanced AI business agents

- automation systems

- affiliate marketplaces

- tokenized partner ecosystems

- expanded AI productivity tools

The company believes the convergence of AI adoption and utility-driven Web3 infrastructure creates a significant long-term growth opportunity as businesses increasingly seek automation solutions capable of improving efficiency, engagement, and revenue generation.

About Ground Zero Intelligence:

Ground Zero Intelligence develops advanced AI and Web3 technologies focused on helping businesses automate operations, improve customer engagement, increase conversions, and scale through intelligent digital infrastructure.

About ProWebChat:

ProWebChat is an AI-powered website assistant designed to engage visitors in real time, capture leads, automate customer interaction, and increase conversions through intelligent automation tools.

Media Contact:

Ground Zero Intelligence

press@groundzerointel.com

www.groundzerointel.com

www.ProWebChat.com

Disclaimer:

$GZI is a utility token intended solely for use within the Ground Zero Intelligence ecosystem. It is not an investment product, security, or financial instrument and does not represent ownership, equity, or rights to profits.

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