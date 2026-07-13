ProWebChat Introduces AI YOU™ and AI YOU OS™ Expanding static AI Responses into a Personalized Digital Identity Platform

AI VERSION OF YOU AI VERSION OF YOU AI VERSION OF YOU

New platform combines conversational AI, persistent identity, knowledge management to create AI-powered digital representations of individuals and organizations

I invite you to meet my AI YOU™. Ask me questions. Challenge me. Learn from me. Experience what it's like to have a real conversation with the AI version of David ProWebChat.com/@ExperiencedCEO” — David Paolo Founder and CEO

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — ProWebChat today announced the commercial launch of AI YOU™ and AI YOU OS™, a platform designed to enable individuals, entrepreneurs, executives, creators, consultants, coaches, professionals, and organizations to create AI-powered digital representations capable of communicating information, answering questions, and interacting across websites and digital channels. According to the company, the platform introduces an approach it describes as AI Digital Identity, combining conversational AI with persistent identity, structured knowledge, conversational memory, and profile-based interactions.

“For decades, the internet has relied on websites and social profiles to present information about people and organizations,” said David Paolo, Founder and CEO of ProWebChat. “AI YOU™ was developed to extend that concept by enabling an AI-powered digital identity capable of sharing knowledge, answering questions, and representing an individual or organization through natural conversation. Rather than simply describing the technology, I encourage people to experience my own AI YOU page and see how conversational digital identity works in practice.”

Platform Overview:

AI YOU™ enables account owners to create personalized AI representations using information they choose to provide. Each AI profile remains available through multiple digital touchpoints.

• AI YOU™ Profile Page

• Shareable AI profile link

• AI YOU™ Website Widget

• Persistent conversational interactions

• Lead capture and appointment support

AI YOU OS™:

AI YOU OS™ is the operating platform supporting every AI YOU™ profile. It combines identity management, structured knowledge, conversational memory, and intelligent retrieval to maintain consistency while expanding available knowledge.

• AI Brain™

• Identity Engine™

• Knowledge Engine™

• Conversation Memory™

• Intelligent Knowledge Retrieval™

Beyond Traditional Websites:

According to ProWebChat, AI YOU™ is intended to complement—not replace—traditional websites by providing conversational access to information that would otherwise remain static. The company believes AI-powered digital identities can become an additional layer of online presence alongside websites and social platforms.

Why This Announcement Matters:

The launch reflects a broader shift in artificial intelligence from task-based assistants toward persistent AI identities capable of representing individuals and organizations across multiple digital environments.

Availability:

The company also announced the AI YOU™ Founders Circle, an introductory program limited to the first 250 subscribers. The program includes introductory pricing, priority onboarding, early access to selected future platform capabilities, and Founder Pricing Guarantee™ terms for qualifying subscribers who maintain an active subscription in good standing. Coupon code: NEWUSER250

About ProWebChat:

ProWebChat develops conversational AI technologies focused on customer engagement, digital identity, and business communications. Its AI YOU™ platform is designed to help individuals and organizations provide AI-powered interactions through dedicated profile pages and website integrations.

Additional Information:

Additional information about AI YOU™, AI YOU OS™, and the AI YOU™ Founders Circle is available at https://ProWebChat.com/aiyou/aiyou-signup.php

Media Contact:

David Paolo

Founder & CEO

ProWebChat

careteam@groundzerointel.com

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