RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC Launches Perfecto® Micro QSP, The Industry’s Fastest Micro Perforated Wood Panel Program

PASSAIC, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC , a leader in advanced architectural acoustic solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of PerfectoMicro QSP, a groundbreaking quick-ship program delivering premium laser-micro-perforated wood panels in as little as two to four weeks.Engineered with precision and built for speed, PerfectoMicro QSP offers designers, architects, and contractors a high-performance acoustic solution without sacrificing lead time or sustainability objectives.With consistent quality, USA-based manufacturing, and industry-leading turnaround times, PerfectoMicro QSP represents a major advancement in fast-track interior acoustic design.Premium Acoustic Panels, Delivered FasterThe PerfectoMicro QSP program delivers high-performance laser-micro-perforated panels, each measuring 4 ft by 8 ft by ¾ in, with over 700,000 micro-perforations per panel, ready in as little as two weeks. Panels come in three sustainable reconstituted wood veneers (SoniQ™ White Oak PS, SoniQ™ White Oak 101 RC, and SoniQ™ Walnut 201 PS) with a refined low-sheen finish and matching edgebanding.Matching non-perforated panels are available for trim and filler applications, and all products are made with recycled ULEF FSC MDF cores that meet HPD and California CDPH standards. Thanks to RPG’s proprietary core processing, panels can be field cut without compromising acoustics or integrity, offering unmatched flexibility for fast-track projects.More Customization When You Need ItFor projects requiring additional tailoring, RPG offers the following factory customizations:-Spline joints for seamless installations (+2 to 4 weeks)-Custom sizing for precision cut and factory edged (+2 to 4 weeks)-Planks can be cut to nominal 6” or 12” widths with tongue and groove detail (+4 to 6 weeks)Manufactured in the USA using RPG’s in-house SoniQ™ laser technology, PerfectoMicro QSP delivers consistent, high-performance acoustics at unmatched speed.About RPG Acoustical Systems, LLCRPG is a pioneering force in architectural acoustics, known for developing industry-first diffusion and absorption technologies. With a commitment to research, innovation, and advanced design, RPG products serve acousticians, architects, and engineers worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.