REAG Facilitates Strategic Sale of Regional Flooring Distributor, Abraham Linc, to All Surfaces, Inc.

REAG

Lower middle market investment banking firm REAG completes strategic sale in manufacturing and distribution sector

We are very proud to have helped Darren Abraham and his team transition the legacy of Abraham Linc to All Surfaces...” — Scott Mashuda, Founding Partner and CEO of REAG

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REAG , a premier lower middle market investment banking firm, is proud to have represented Abraham Linc in its sale to All Surfaces, Inc. (ASI) , a portfolio company of ShoreView.Abraham Linc is a leading Mid-Atlantic supplier of residential and commercial flooring products headquartered in Bridgeport, West Virginia. In 1988, Darren Abraham purchased Preston Carpet Distributors from founder Charles Preston, rebranding the company to Abraham Linc in 1996. Mr. Abraham and his team have grown Abraham Linc into one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most respected flooring suppliers with four locations across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, servicing customers across 15 states.ShoreView Backed All Surfaces, Inc. Expands Footprint with Abraham Linc AcquisitionAll Surfaces, Inc., a portfolio company of ShoreView, is a leading distributor of flooring and flooring installation products serving the Upper-Midwest, Mountain West, Great Lakes, and Mid-Atlantic geographies for almost 80 years. With 48 combined locations covering 28 states, All Surfaces serves residential and commercial flooring contractors, builders, and retailers with the finest brands available in the industry.ShoreView, a leading private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies, identified this strategic opportunity to drive geographic expansion and strengthen All Surfaces’ market position and operational capabilities.The addition of Abraham Linc’s four locations across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania deepens All Surfaces’ Mid-Atlantic presence, enabling the combined company to better serve customers across an even broader geographic footprint while consolidating complementary flooring and installation product expertise under one roof.The transaction was led by ShoreView Partner Brett Habstritt, who worked closely with Associate Graem Fenson throughout the process to ensure seamless integration and alignment with All Surfaces’ growth strategy.“I’m extremely pleased with the way this transaction was handled by REAG,” said Darren Abraham, President and CEO of Abraham Linc. “As business owners, we know how to build a business and how to make money. But most of us have no clue about how to get out. Thank you for protecting me from the sharks. There’s zero doubt in my mind that this transaction was more profitable and less stressful led by REAG than going at it alone.”“Abraham Linc joining the team at All Surfaces is a great fit,” said John DeYoung, CEO of All Surfaces, Inc. “We feel the flooring and supplies expertise that is now under one roof is absolutely industry leading. Combined, we have 48 locations covering 28 states to service our customers with the finest brands available in the industry. We look forward to continuing Abraham Linc’s history of service, integrity, and innovation.”“We are very proud to have helped Darren Abraham and his team transition the legacy of Abraham Linc to All Surfaces,” said Scott Mashuda, Founding Partner and CEO of REAG, who represented Abraham Linc in this transaction. “From our first conversation with John DeYoung and the ASI team, their deep respect for Abraham Linc’s market position and operational excellence was evident. This deal represents exactly what we aim to achieve — connecting a founder who has built something exceptional with a strategic buyer who will honor that legacy while creating meaningful growth opportunities for the company and employees.”“What made this transaction particularly rewarding was witnessing the genuine alignment between the two companies,” added Jaclyn Ring, Director at REAG. “When a family business founder can entrust their life’s work to a buyer who truly understands the value of what they’ve built, it creates a foundation for long-term success that extends far beyond financial metrics.”REAG served as the sell-side advisor to Abraham Linc.For more information and to learn more about REAG’s services, reach out at info@reag.com or visit www.reag.com ___________________________________________________About Abraham Linc:Abraham Linc is a leading Mid-Atlantic supplier of residential and commercial flooring products headquartered in Bridgeport, West Virginia. In 1988, Darren Abraham purchased Preston Carpet Distributors from founder Charles Preston, rebranding the company to Abraham Linc in 1996. With four locations across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, Abraham Linc has established itself as one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most respected flooring suppliers, servicing customers across 15 states with elite service, integrity, and innovation.About REAG:REAG is a strategic investment banking firm that specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Private Capital Market Advisory Services for founder-led businesses in the lower middle market. With over two decades of experience, REAG delivers creative solutions for complex M&A transactions and navigates sophisticated capital structures where traditional investment banks fall short. We are committed to meaningful engagement and long-term collaboration with founders and family business owners who have built something meaningful and are ready for their next chapter.About All Surfaces, Inc.:All Surfaces, Inc., a ShoreView portfolio company headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, is a leading distributor of flooring and flooring installation products serving the Upper-Midwest, Mountain West, Great Lakes, and Mid-Atlantic geographies for almost 80 years. With 48 combined locations covering 28 states, All Surfaces serves residential and commercial flooring contractors, builders, and retailers with the finest brands available in the industry.About ShoreView:ShoreView is a leading private equity firm specializing in lower middle market investments. With deep expertise across multiple sectors, ShoreView identifies and partners with exceptional management teams to drive sustainable growth and value creation. The firm is committed to supporting portfolio companies through strategic acquisitions, operational improvements, and market expansion initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.