Ayesha Hamilton, Esq. Named to 2026 Super Lawyers Top 50 List of Women Lawyers in New Jersey

Ayesha Hamilton, Esq. Named to 2025 Super Lawyers List of Top 50 Women Lawyers in New Jersey

Hamilton Law Firm LLC Celebrates Prestigious Recognition

I’m grateful to my peers for this recognition and proud of the work our team does every day to advocate for clients with focus, care, and tenacity.” — Ayesha Hamilton, Founding Attorney

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton Law Firm LLC is proud to share that Ayesha Hamilton, Esq. has been selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers list of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in New Jersey. In addition, Hamilton was also recognized in the 2026 Super Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers in New Jersey, underscoring the breadth of her peer recognition and professional achievement statewide.Super Lawyers is a widely recognized attorney rating program that honors outstanding lawyers across more than 70 practice areas. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Earning placement on the Top 50 Women list represents a significant distinction among New Jersey attorneys.“It’s a genuine honor to be recognized alongside so many accomplished women lawyers across New Jersey,” said Ayesha Hamilton, Esq., founding attorney of Hamilton Law Firm. “I’m grateful to my peers for this recognition and proud of the work our team does every day to advocate for clients with focus, care, and tenacity. This kind of acknowledgment is also a reminder of how important it is to keep pushing the profession forward together.”Hamilton’s leadership extends beyond her legal practice. She serves as Chair of the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Women in the Profession Section, supporting community-building, professional development, and expanded opportunities for women attorneys across the state. Hamilton is also a board trustee for the NJ State Bar Foundation and a board member of Dress for Success Central NJ, which provides women and youth the tools, confidence, and support they need to grow and thrive.As the founding attorney of Hamilton Law Firm over 21 years ago, Hamilton and her Firm have been known for a client-centered approach to employment and business law. She is widely respected for providing strategic counsel in high-stakes workplace matters and for her commitment to achieving strong outcomes for clients. Under her leadership, Hamilton Law Firm LLC has continued to grow as a trusted firm in the region, recognized for integrity, practical guidance, and results.The Super Lawyers list is issued by Thomson Reuters. A description of the selection methodology can be found here . No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.For more information about Hamilton Law Firm LLC and Ayesha Hamilton’s legal services, please visit www.ahlawpc.com or contact 609-945-7310.About Hamilton Law Firm LLCHamilton Law Firm LLC specializes in employment and business law, representing businesses, senior-level, manager, and C-Suite executives in a wide range of legal matters. Founded by Ayesha Hamilton, Esq., the firm approaches each case with compassion, tenacity, and a personal commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for their clients. Located in Princeton NJ, Hamilton Law Firm has the experience and skill to take on or represent companies of all sizes, including multinational corporations and conglomerates.

