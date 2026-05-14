Vollrath Rolling Out New Products at NRA 2026

New products from Vollrath are hitting the show floor — live at the National Restaurant Association Show, May 16-19 at McCormick Place, Chicago.

New products from Vollrath are hitting the show floor — live at the National Restaurant Association Show, May 16-19 at McCormick Place, Chicago.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vollrath Company is displaying an exciting lineup of new products at this year’s National Restaurant Association Show, the premier destination for foodservice innovation and inspiration. Vollrath will be at Booth 4414 in the south building at the show, taking place May 16-19 at McCormick Place, Chicago.“Our teams have been driving innovation forward, engineering and manufacturing solutions that help commercial kitchens operate more safely and efficiently,” said Jon Ropella, vice president, strategy & product management, at The Vollrath Company. “We’re excited to connect with attendees at the NRA Show and demonstrate how our latest products support the professionals who rely on them every day. For those unable to attend, we invite you to explore our newest product launches online .”Vollrath’s freshly released products include equipment and supplies designed around food quality and efficiency:• Vertical contact bun toasters evenly brown the cut sides of buns, creating a smooth sealed barrier that stands up to sandwich fillings, in a countertop design that frees up your flat top for cooking.• 3-well rethermalizer features independently controlled third-size wells that heat and hold three different menu items at three different temperatures, all in one compact unit.• Drop-in half-size warmer delivers full warming performance in a compact footprint, maintaining safe, consistent holding temperatures for preheated food to preserve quality while reducing waste.• Extended-length dishers enable easy serving of accurate, uniform portions and are designed for easy use with all steam table pan depths. New sizes include #14, #50, #70 and #100.These new products join Vollrath’s products released earlier this year, which will also be on display:• New induction ranges delivering powerful performance, precise temperature control, and flameless energy efficiency.• Humidity-controlled hot food display case that extracts humid air to keep fried foods crispy longer, ideal for convenience stores.• 4-quart induction rethermalizer/warmer that heats and holds foods at perfect serving temperatures to minimize waste, now in a convenient smaller size.Learn more about these products and more by visiting the Vollrath new products page Click here to view the full 2026 Vollrath NRA Press Kit About The Vollrath CompanyFounded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to https://creativecloud.adobe.com/ exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering, and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com.About Vollrath FoodserviceVollrath Foodservice is a global leader in foodservice equipment and supplies that offers an expansive portfolio of award-winning, premium-quality commercial foodservice equipment, including serving systems and components, countertop equipment, and smallwares. Primarily produced and assembled in the United States, Vollrath’s products are manufactured to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service and extensive educational resources. For more details, visit vollrathfoodservice.com.###

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