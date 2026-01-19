Vollrath Introduces New Induction Products Powered by Energy-Efficient Technology

Vollrath’s new induction solutions are designed to complement every kitchen.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vollrath Company, a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment and solutions, introduces new equipment powered by its latest induction technology, along with new 4-quart rethermalizers and warmers. Available now, these new products meet the needs of a growing market that requires efficiency, safety and innovation.Engineered to empower, Vollrath’s patented induction circuitry features an expanded magnetic field with instantaneous pan detection that emulates gas cooking, allowing users to lift and tilt pans without heat interruption. Powered by InductIQ™, Vollrath’s latest induction technology, they deliver precise temperature control, quick power, and flameless Energy Star efficiency that is safer, cooler, and 93% more efficient than cooking with gas.“Designing and engineering durable, high‑quality products is central to our commitment to our customers,” said Vollrath Product Manager Becky Guentner. “Through continuous innovation in induction cooking and warming technology, we’re helping customers improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs.”Vollrath’s new induction solutions are designed to complement every kitchen:• Heavy-duty induction ranges take high-performance technology to the back of the house, available in two or four hobs with 2900 watts of power per hob.• Dual countertop ranges offer versatile two-hob configurations, with each hob providing 2900 or 3500 watts.• Drop-in induction ranges include new single- and dual-hob designs that deliver 2900 or 3500 watts of energy-efficient power per hob.• Compact 4-quart countertop and drop-in induction rethermalizers take prepared foods from chilled to hot, and a new drop-in induction warmer keeps hot food hot.Perfect for convenience stores, the new 4-quart induction rethermalizers and warmers join Vollrath’s popular 7- and 11-quart lineup. They heat without the need for water, quickly bringing food to safe serving temperatures to maximize quality and minimize waste. In addition to soups and other dishes, they’re ideal for warming chocolate and sauces.Learn more about new Vollrath Foodservice products and the benefits of induction technology at vollrathfoodservice.com/induction.About The Vollrath CompanyFounded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering, and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com.About Vollrath FoodserviceVollrath Foodservice is a global leader in foodservice equipment and supplies that offers an expansive portfolio of award-winning, premium-quality commercial foodservice equipment, including serving systems and components, countertop equipment, and smallwares. Primarily produced and assembled in the United States, Vollrath’s products are manufactured to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service and extensive educational resources. For more details, visit vollrathfoodservice.com.###

Vollrath Induction - Engineered to Empower

