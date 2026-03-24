Vollrath Introduces New Humidity-Controlled Hot Food Display Cases

Vollrath’s new hot food display cases feature integrated fan systems that extract humidity to hold fried foods longer than other cases.

Vollrath’s new hot food display cases feature integrated fan systems that extract humidity to hold fried foods longer than other cases.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vollrath Company, a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment and solutions, introduces three new humidity-controlled hot food display cases that hold fried foods longer while maintaining crispy quality.“Our foodservice customers asked for solutions to keep hot food items crispy while tastefully displayed, and we answered with innovation that changes the way fried food is merchandised,” said Vollrath Product Manager Becky Guentner. “Our new hot food display cases feature an integrated fan system that extracts humidity for maximum quality, and dual heating zones that accommodate a variety of fried foods.”Originally developed for a fried chicken chain, the Vollrath hot food display case is now available in three models, all classified by UL to NSF 4 standards:3-pan enclosed case features space for up to 3 full-size steam table pans on each shelf, along with sliding glass doors on both the customer and operator sides.4-pan enclosed case features space for up to 4 full-size steam table pans on each shelf, also with sliding glass doors on both sides.Self-serve, open-front case combines high-quality hot food merchandising with convenient grab-and-go access for customers.All cases feature independent dual heating zones with user-adjustable radiant heat and preset shelf heat, LED lighting, wire racks for flexible display options, and doors that lift and remove for easy cleaning.Learn more about new Vollrath Foodservice products and how humidity-controlled hot food display cases hold fried foods longer About The Vollrath CompanyFounded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering, and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com.About Vollrath FoodserviceVollrath Foodservice is a global leader in foodservice equipment and supplies that offers an expansive portfolio of award-winning, premium-quality commercial foodservice equipment, including serving systems and components, countertop equipment, and smallwares. Primarily produced and assembled in the United States, Vollrath’s products are manufactured to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service and extensive educational resources. For more details, visit vollrathfoodservice.com.###

Vollrath Humidity-Controlled Hot Food Display Cases - Features and Benefits

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