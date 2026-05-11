GBU Life Announces Home Office Relocation to Southpointe

The decision to develop our new Home Office facility in Southpointe positions GBU Life to best serve our members, distribution partners, and employees in the future.” — Bill Hunt, CEO of GBU Life

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBU Life has announced plans to relocate its Home Office to the Southpointe business park this winter, located in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, approximately 15 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.Over the past several years, GBU Life has experienced significant growth in its business and a consistent increase in its employee base. As part of the strategic review of its business infrastructure, the organization explored various options for its Home Office facility. This was in response to increasing renovation costs, limited functional space, and other constraints at its current location, where the life insurance and annuity provider has operated since 1960.Following a careful evaluation, GBU Life selected Southpointe business park, an established business hub with convenient transportation access and a strong network of suppliers, professional services, and amenities that will support the organization’s evolving needs.“The decision to develop our new Home Office facility in Southpointe positions GBU Life to best serve our members, distribution partners, and employees in the future,” said Bill Hunt, CEO of GBU Life. “By creating a more sustainable and collaborative work environment for our teams, we are better equipped to deliver our mission to provide the exceptional financial products and services GBU has been known for. This move also reaffirms our commitment to the greater Pittsburgh region, which has been our home for over 134 years.”Jim Scalo, CEO of NAI Burns Scalo, an investment and advisory firm working with GBU Life, said, “Southpointe continues to see strong demand from companies seeking well-located, amenity-rich office environments. GBU Life’s decision reflects the ongoing momentum in the business park and its appeal to organizations planning for long-term growth.”The new location supports GBU Life’s future growth and provides a more functional, sustainable environment for employees, advancing the organization’s long-term vision for innovative products and services, meaningful member benefits, and a stronger community impact in the communities they serve.About GBU Financial LifeGBU Life is a member-owned, not-for-profit insurance provider that bridges protection with purpose. Through annuity products, life insurance solutions and integrated programs, we empower people to add to their financial security, flexibility and resilience throughout their lives and strengthen meaningful causes throughout their communities. Born in 1892 and based in Pittsburgh, PA, we operate with the highest levels of personal integrity, fiscal responsibility and organization-wide accountability to optimize value for our members, employees and distribution partners. Learn more at GBU.org.About NAI Burns ScaloNAI Burns Scalo, an investment and advisory organization headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integral part of NAI Global, which spans over 325 offices across 55 countries. Currently with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, their strategic positioning ensures exceptional outcomes for clients with access to over 6,000 professionals worldwide. With nearly 100 dedicated specialists, they seamlessly integrate into this expansive network, excelling both locally and globally.Since 1956, they’ve been at the forefront of providing commercial real estate services such as brokerage, property management, development, and construction. They’ve learned the ropes, navigated the tides, and honed expertise that only comes from over six decades of experience. This is about more than just finding a commercial space for your business. It’s about delivering life-changing real estate experiences to propel you forward. To learn more, visit NAIBurnsScalo.com.GBU Life is the marketing name of GBU Financial Life, Pittsburgh, PA. Life insurance underwritten and annuities are issued by GBU Life. Although Commercial real estate services are provided by NAI Burns Scalo, this organization is not affiliated with GBU Life.

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