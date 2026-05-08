GBU Life and Sureify Announce Strategic Multi-Year Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Member Growth

Our partnership with Sureify represents more than a technology upgrade—it reflects our commitment to better serving our members and distribution partners.” — William Lombardi, Chief Operating Officer at GBU Life

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBU Life, a premier fraternal benefit society, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Sureify, a leading digital solutions provider for the life and annuity industry. This collaboration marks a significant investment in GBU Life’s digital infrastructure, designed to provide the foundational tools necessary to deliver an industry-leading experience for its members and agents.By leveraging Sureify’s product suite to deliver a seamless digital experience, GBU Life is not only modernizing its operations but also accelerating the organization’s growth. This evolution ensures GBU Life remains at the forefront of the life and annuity industry—recognized for delivering modern, innovative solutions that drive meaningful impact and expand its reach across generations.Driven by Innovation and IntegrityThis partnership is rooted in GBU Life’s core values of integrity, honesty, and mutual respect. By optimizing value and creating a superior experience for members, distribution partners, and associates, GBU Life is respecting its rich history while fostering a culture of innovation, positive energy, and growth."Our partnership with Sureify represents more than a technology upgrade—it reflects our commitment to better serving our members and distribution partners," said William Lombardi, Chief Operating Officer at GBU Life. "By enhancing our digital capabilities, we are delivering a more seamless and intuitive experience that helps our members build lasting legacies while equipping our agents with the tools to serve them more effectively and efficiently."Strengthening Community and LegacyBeyond digital ease, the collaboration focuses on deepening member relationships and driving a lasting impact. The modernized digital experience will better facilitate these connections, ensuring that GBU Life remains a trusted partner in helping members protect their families and improve the world around them."Partnering with GBU Life allows us to show how technology can amplify a mission-driven organization," said Dustin Yoder, Sureify CEO and Founder. "By creating a modern digital experience focused on transparency, we are providing members with the tools they need to achieve lasting financial well-being. It’s about more than just a platform; it’s about fostering the trust and lifelong relationships that have always made GBU Life unique."________________________________________________________________________________About GBU Financial LifeGBU Life is a member-owned, not-for-profit insurance provider that bridges protection with purpose. Through annuity products, life insurance solutions and integrated programs, we empower people to achieve financial security, flexibility and resilience throughout their lives and strengthen meaningful causes throughout their communities. Born in 1892 and based in Pittsburgh, PA, we operate with the highest levels of personal integrity, fiscal responsibility and organization-wide accountability to optimize value for our members, employees and distribution partners. Learn more at GBU.org.GBU Life is the marketing name of GBU Financial Life, Pittsburgh, PA. Life insurance underwritten and annuities are issued by GBU Life.About SureifySureify has been at the forefront of digital transformation in life and annuity since 2012. Years of experience building digital experiences within the industry's complex ecosystem have refined our purpose: to solve the data and workflow challenges that hinder modernization. We believe that by creating a truly harmonious system environment, carriers can effectively address today’s most significant business challenges and accelerate their path toward future innovation. Learn more at sureify.com.

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