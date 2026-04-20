GBU Foundation Awards $100,000 to Nonprofits at 2026 Community Grant Awards

2026 Community Grant Award Winners.

I’m encouraged by the continued growth of this program, made possible by the support of our members, donors, and sponsors.” — Jennifer Stockdale, Head of Community and Engagement

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GBU Foundation proudly awarded $100,000 to nonprofit organizations during its 2026 Community Grant Awards, held at South Hills Country Club in Pittsburgh. The event celebrated organizations making a meaningful impact in communities across the country through initiatives focused on wellness, education, charitable giving, and hometown hero support.Now in its third year, the Community Grant Awards program continues to expand the Foundation’s long-standing mission of service. For more than 60 years, the GBU Foundation has supported educational opportunities through scholarships for GBU Life members. The addition of community grants reflects a broader commitment to improving quality of life and strengthening communities nationwide.“I’m encouraged by the continued growth of this program, made possible by the support of our members, donors, and sponsors. Through the nomination process, our members and donors are able to highlight the causes and organizations that matter most to them,” said Jennifer Stockdale, Head of Community & Member Engagement at GBU Life. “The voting process further shines a light on these efforts, giving everyone an opportunity to show their support and celebrate the great work of these organizations.”Awards were presented across four core pillars:WellnessFirst Place: American Diabetes Association, Western Pennsylvania – $10,000Second Place: Cook Children’s Health Foundation – $5,000Third Place: Sheep Inc. Health Care Center – $2,500EducationFirst Place: Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh – $10,000Second Place: MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving – $5,000Third Place: Angels’ Place, Inc. – $2,500Charitable GivingFirst Place: Mercer County Food Bank – $10,000Second Place: Animal Friends, Inc. – $5,000Third Place: SafeNet Domestic Violence Safety Network – $2,500Hometown Hero SupportFirst Place: YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Veterans Wellness Program – $10,000Second Place: Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor, Inc. – $5,000Third Place: Gary Sinise Foundation – $2,500The evening also featured several special recognitions. The Community Builder Award, a $10,000 grant, was presented to Kettering Children’s Choir for its commitment to fostering youth development and community connection through music.Additional grants were awarded through corporate partnerships, employee giving, and youth philanthropy initiatives. Corporate Sponsored Grants recognized organizations such as Toms River Little League and Knollwood Community / Army Distaff Foundation, while Employees’ Choice Awards highlighted nonprofits selected by GBU Life employees. The Future FUNders Awards, chosen by donors age 25 and under, demonstrated the next generation’s commitment to philanthropy.The 2026 awards program was made possible through the support of GBU Life, its members, and a network of dedicated sponsors, donors, and volunteers.To learn more about the GBU Foundation Community Grant Award winners, visit gbu.org/foundation.________________________________________About GBU Financial LifeBased in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, GBU Life is a member-owned, fraternal benefit society founded in 1892 to help individuals secure their futures, build their legacies and support their communities. Today, GBU members continue to prioritize financial protection while giving back to causes that matter most. GBU Life remains dedicated to financial strength and member-focused service.About The GBU FoundationThe GBU Foundation, established in 1963, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping donors achieve their philanthropic goals. The foundation enhances the positive impact of donors and GBU members by awarding grants and scholarships. Their merit-based scholarships support deserving students, while community grants aid local organizations. These grants align with GBU Life’s four Community Pillars: Wellness, Education, Charitable Giving and Hometown Hero Support. Learn more about the GBU Foundation here.GBU Life is headquartered at 4254 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227.Contact: Rachel CumminsPhone: 800-765-4428 Extension 9840Email: rachel.cummins@gbu.orgGBU Life is the marketing name of GBU Financial Life, Pittsburgh, PA. The GBU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit funded in part by GBU Financial Life, administers the Community Grants Program. Life insurance underwritten and annuities are offered by GBU Life.

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