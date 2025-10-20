Finland Urges Global Scientists to Act Now: Quantum Breakthrough Sparks a New Era of Research Collaboration
Only days remain to register for Finland’s “Top Expert Webinar” on October 22 — an unmissable event for researchers and innovators seeking opportunity.
As global research budgets tighten and U.S. funding uncertainty casts a shadow over scientific progress, Finland is positioning itself as a stable, forward-thinking haven for scientists ready to push the boundaries of quantum technology, AI, and sustainability.
“Finland’s innovation model is built on trust, global openness, and long-term investment in science,” said Laura Lindeman, Senior Director and Head of Work in Finland. “As the world celebrates a new quantum era, this is the time for researchers to take action — to connect, collaborate, and join Finland’s thriving research ecosystem.”
The Work in Finland “Top Expert Webinar” on October 22, 2025, will convene leading figures from Finnish research institutions, innovation agencies, and international talent programs. Participants will explore:
Finland’s global leadership in quantum technologies, AI, and sustainability research
Career pathways and support systems for international scientists relocating to Finland
Collaboration and EU funding mechanisms driving Europe’s research ecosystem
Registration is open but closing soon - Register HERE - bit.ly/3KXsMS8
This virtual event represents a crucial opportunity for scientists and innovators worldwide to connect with Finland’s leading minds — and to take part in shaping the next chapter of global scientific collaboration.
“We’re in a pivotal moment,” added Lindeman. “Those who act now will define the future of deep tech. Finland is ready to welcome them.”
About Work in Finland
Work in Finland is a national initiative led by Business Finland, dedicated to attracting and integrating international talent into Finland’s research, business, and innovation ecosystems.
Learn more: bit.ly/3KXsMS8
Alex Romanovich
Social2B Media Holdings dba GlobalEdgeMarkets
+ +1 9178151151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.