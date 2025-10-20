Finland Urges Global Scientists to Act Now: Quantum Breakthrough Sparks a New Era of Research Collaboration

Only days remain to register for Finland’s “Top Expert Webinar” on October 22 — an unmissable event for researchers and innovators seeking opportunity.

We’re in a pivotal moment - Those who act now will define the future of deep tech. Finland is ready to welcome them.” — Laura Lindeman, Senior Director, Work in Finland

HELSINKI, FINLAND, FINLAND, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the world celebrating the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics — awarded to John Clarke (UC Berkeley), Michel H. Devoret (Yale/UCSB), and John M. Martinis (UCSB) for their groundbreaking work on macroscopic quantum tunneling and energy quantization — Finland is calling on the global research community to seize the moment.As global research budgets tighten and U.S. funding uncertainty casts a shadow over scientific progress, Finland is positioning itself as a stable, forward-thinking haven for scientists ready to push the boundaries of quantum technology, AI, and sustainability.“Finland’s innovation model is built on trust, global openness, and long-term investment in science,” said Laura Lindeman, Senior Director and Head of Work in Finland . “As the world celebrates a new quantum era, this is the time for researchers to take action — to connect, collaborate, and join Finland’s thriving research ecosystem.”The Work in Finland “ Top Expert Webinar ” on October 22, 2025, will convene leading figures from Finnish research institutions, innovation agencies, and international talent programs. Participants will explore:Finland’s global leadership in quantum technologies, AI, and sustainability researchCareer pathways and support systems for international scientists relocating to FinlandCollaboration and EU funding mechanisms driving Europe’s research ecosystemRegistration is open but closing soon - Register HERE - bit.ly/3KXsMS8This virtual event represents a crucial opportunity for scientists and innovators worldwide to connect with Finland’s leading minds — and to take part in shaping the next chapter of global scientific collaboration.“We’re in a pivotal moment,” added Lindeman. “Those who act now will define the future of deep tech. Finland is ready to welcome them.”About Work in FinlandWork in Finland is a national initiative led by Business Finland, dedicated to attracting and integrating international talent into Finland’s research, business, and innovation ecosystems.Learn more: bit.ly/3KXsMS8

