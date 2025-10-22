EatBeat Unveils Halloween 'Spooky Smart Eating' Challenge to Celebrate App Revamp and Promising U.S. Growth

Eat Beat Redefines Mobile Nutrition AI-Based Recommendations

EatBeat celebrates app relaunch with Halloween challenge, blending Nordic nutrition, AI insights, and smarter, guilt-free healthy eating.

EatBeat is what we always wished nutrition apps could be — smarter, kinder, and built for real life. Halloween felt like the perfect time to show that healthy eating doesn’t have to be scary.” — Andrei Sobolev, CEO and Co-Founder, EatBeat

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EatBeat , the AI-powered healthy eating app inspired by the Nordic Diet , has announced its most significant upgrade to date — just in time for Halloween.To celebrate the milestone, EatBeat is launching its “Spooky Smart Eating” Challenge, an in-app event encouraging users to “scare off the sugar monster” and enjoy balanced, smarter eating this holiday season.EatBeat Gets a Major Upgrade — Built on Science, Driven by AIOver the past six months, EatBeat has released a sweeping update featuring hundreds of new U.S.-localized dishes, a reengineered recommendation engine, and smarter, faster real-time guidance.Built on the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations (NNR2023), the app now delivers personalized, science-based food coaching that adapts to each user’s habits and health goals.New features include:• AI-powered meal recommendations aligned with Nordic and American nutrition standards;• Weekly Nutrition Reports offering actionable, personalized insights;• Enhanced Health Points system for progress tracking without calorie counting;• Localized recipes and measurements for the U.S. and Canadian markets;• Smarter onboarding and UX, based on extensive user feedback.These innovations expand on EatBeat’s mission to make healthy eating both accessible and enjoyable for users worldwide.“Spooky Smart Eating” Challenge — Scare Off the Sugar Monster 👻This Halloween, EatBeat is helping users take control of their health with the “Spooky Smart Eating” Challenge, a fun, goal-oriented event designed to replace sugary indulgence with mindful eating.Participants earn in-app badges and rewards by completing simple, health-positive activities, reinforcing EatBeat’s principle that healthy eating should feel empowering, not punishing.Promising U.S. Market GrowthSince soft-launching in the United States earlier this year, EatBeat has seen impressive engagement with a low customer acquisition cost (CAC) and growing user base — now approaching 1,000 monthly active users (MAU).Early data shows users report higher fiber intake, reduced sugar consumption, and steady weight management without restrictive dieting.“Our goal is to make balanced, sustainable eating intuitive and fun,” said Andrei Sobolev, CEO and Co-Founder of EatBeat. “EatBeat is what we always wished nutrition apps could be — smarter, kinder, and built for real life. Halloween felt like the perfect time to show that healthy eating doesn’t have to be scary.”Now Raising — Investors Already On Board 💸Following its recent participation at the EBAN European Angel Investment Summit 2024 in Brussels, EatBeat is currently raising €500,000 to scale to 10,000+ MAU and validate its monetization model (freemium + subscription).The funding round has attracted strong investor interest in both the U.S. and Europe.EatBeat’s latest updates — including Weekly Nutrition Reports, AI-driven insights, and partner integrations — were showcased at EBAN, where the company was selected to pitch among leading European startups.A Gentler, Smarter Way to Eat BetterEatBeat takes a unique approach to digital nutrition: it doesn’t count calories or enforce restrictions. Instead, it uses AI and behavioral science to guide users toward balance and long-term progress.The app tracks over 20 health factors — including fiber, whole grains, and healthy fats — and simplifies them into a single intuitive Health Score, turning small daily wins into motivating progress.“EatBeat transforms nutrition science into something simple, positive, and practical,” said Alex Romanovich, Partner, GlobalEdgeMarkets. “It’s about real food, local culture, and sustainable habits — not guilt.”About EatBeatEatBeat is an AI-powered nutrition app helping users eat smarter and live better through personalized meal recommendations based on the Nordic Diet. Founded in Estonia and now expanding across North America, EatBeat integrates sustainability, AI innovation, and human-centered design to make healthy eating effortless.With features like AI-based recommendations, barcode and image recognition, and Weekly Nutrition Reports, EatBeat empowers users to make informed, balanced food choices every day.Visit www.eatbeat.ai or download the app on App Store | Google PlayMedia Contact:Alex RomanovichGlobalEdgeMarketsalexr@globaledgemarkets.com

EatBeat in Action (Video)

