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Riverfront Plaza Phase 2 Public Open House

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Riverfront Plaza Phase 2 Public Open House Wednesday, May 3, 2026, 4-6pm. Cafe Building Riverfront Plaza, 2 Independent Drive, Jacksonville, Florida 32202. What to expect: Explore Displays, Share Your Vision, Meet the Team

Riverfront Plaza Phase 2 PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE -- The City of Jacksonville, together with the Riverfront Plaza design team, invites residents, business owners and community stakeholders to attend the Riverfront Plaza, Phase 2 Open House on Wednesday, May13th, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Café Building at Riverfront Plaza, (2 Independent Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202).

This drop-in event will give the public an opportunity to learn more about the ongoing Riverfront Plaza project — a transformative riverfront redevelopment effort that will shape the future of downtown Jacksonville’s waterfront.

“We are excited to build on the momentum and excitement from Riverfront Plaza, Phase 1,” said Daryl Joseph, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. “This open house gives everyone a chance to help add to this park the community is already enjoying.”

Attendees are encouraged to stop by at their convenience and stay as long as they wish. For additional information about the project, visit https://riverfrontplazajax.com/.

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Riverfront Plaza Phase 2 Public Open House

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