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Page Program participant Rhylee Rogers and CP Carrico at the City Council meeting.

CP Carrico pictured with Page Program participant Rhylee Rogers following the certificate presentation on May 12, 2026, at the City Council meeting in the City Council Chamber, Jacksonville, FL

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Page Program participant Rhylee Rogers and CP Carrico at the City Council meeting.

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