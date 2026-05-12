City of Jacksonville to Unveil Riverfront Music Garden and Reopen Northbank Riverwalk

The City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department, Public Works and Downtown Investment Authority invite the community and members of the media to attend a special ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the Riverfront Music Garden and the reopening of the Northbank Riverwalk.

The event will take place Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverfront Music Garden, located at 300 Water Street, outside of the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (on the St. Johns River side of the building) in downtown Jacksonville.

Mayor Donna Deegan, city officials and project stakeholders will deliver remarks, and there will be an opportunity for attendees to tour the newly opened park and experience the revitalized Riverwalk, now accessible from Riverside Arts Market to the Hyatt. The bridge over the newly daylighted McCoy’s Creek is complete and the Corkscrew fitness area refurbished, as well.

The transformed waterfront space offers a vibrant and engaging destination that celebrates Jacksonville’s longstanding influence on music. The Riverfront Music Garden features interactive art installations that highlight Jacksonville’s musical legacy, a dedicated Walk of Fame honoring influential Jacksonville musicians and composers, sculptural elements, and musical playscapes.

The Walk of Fame recognizes a diverse group of artists and cultural contributors whose work has shaped Jacksonville’s musical identity, including:

38 Special, 69 Boyz, 95 South, Allman Brothers Band, Blind Blake, Charlie “Hoss” Singleton, Classics IV, Frederick Delius, Glenn Jones, Gram Parsons, Jahaan Sweet, JJ Grey & Mofro, Johnson Brothers (James Weldon Johnson & John Rosamond Johnson), Lil Duval, Limp Bizkit, Longineu Parsons II, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ma Rainey, Mae Axton, Marcus Roberts, Molly Hatchet, Pat Chappelle, Quad City DJs, Ray Charles, Shinedown, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tim McGraw, Ulysses Owens, Jr., Walter Orange, and Yellowcard.

The Downtown Investment Authority assembled a committee of local historians, musicians, authors, and industry professionals to guide the selection process and ensure these honorees’ contributions are permanently celebrated.

Together, the Riverfront Music Garden and the reopened Northbank Riverwalk represent a significant enhancement to Jacksonville’s urban core—offering an inspiring public space that honors the city’s cultural legacy while inviting community connection for generations to come.





About the City of Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville is the largest city by land mass in the contiguous United States, serving more than one million residents. City of Jacksonville leadership includes Mayor Donna Deegan, and a 19-member City Council led by President Kevin Carrico. To learn more, visit jacksonville.gov.

About City of Jacksonville Parks, Recreation and Community Services

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) serves diverse populations of all ages and abilities through recreation activities and programs, conservation and marine resources, senior services, social services, disabled services, and extension services serving close to one million residents in Duval County. PRCS offers over 400 parks and recreational spaces. For more information about The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, visit https://www.jacksonville.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation.

About the Downtown Investment Authority

The Downtown Investment Authority (DIA) serves as the City of Jacksonville’s community redevelopment agency and economic development arm for Downtown. Through stewardship and collaboration, the DIA drives investment, facilitates growth, and fosters community to create a vibrant Downtown for all. Guided by a nine-member board, the DIA advances its mission through strategic capital investments, planning, marketing, and public-private partnerships. Learn more at https://dia.jacksonville.gov/.