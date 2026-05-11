SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Interstate 29 Corridor Study in North Sioux City

For Immediate Release:

Monday, May 11, 2026

Contact:

Steve Gramm, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-3281

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO), the City of North Sioux City, the community of Dakota Dunes, and Union County, will hold a public meeting open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the North Sioux City Community Center located at 205 Sodrac Dr. in North Sioux City. The public meeting is designed to present key findings and draft final recommendations for the Interstate 29 Corridor Study.

The public meeting open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A prerecorded presentation will play on a continuous loop for the duration of the open house. Informational display boards will also be provided.

The overall goal of the study is to evaluate the I-29 corridor in the project area and develop recommendations that will help guide future transportation improvements. The study findings and final report will inform future projects led by SDDOT, SIMPCO, the City of North Sioux City, the community of Dakota Dunes, and Union County. This public meeting open house represents the last planned public meeting for this study before the final report is completed. Your input and questions will help the study team refine and finalize recommendations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the prerecorded presentation and open house displays will also be available on the study website at https://i29corridorsd.com/ beginning on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The website provides additional information on the study scope and schedule.

The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. Written comments will be accepted through Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The study team encourages input from area residents, commuters, and stakeholders to help refine and finalize recommendations.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, SDDOT Project Manager, at 605-773-3281 or via email at Steve.Gramm@state.sd.us, or Jon Markt, Consultant Project Manager, at 402-399-1080 or via email at Jonathan.Markt@hdrinc.com.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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