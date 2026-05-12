Jeeva Clinical Trials Acquires Clintelligence AI to Frontload and Derisk Clinical Development

Jeeva Clinical Logo Jeeva Clintelligence AI Protocol Design Jeeva Acquires Clintelligence

Acquisition adds pre-trial intelligence to Jeeva’s unified platform, enabling smarter protocol design, faster patient recruitment, and earlier risk prediction

30% of clinical trials fail...and 85% are delayed, but those failures and delays are often preventable. Clintelligence AI learns from historical trials' outcomes data and avoids costly mistakes.” — Agam Bansal, MD, MS, Founder of Clintelligence

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeeva Clinical Trials (“Jeeva”), a leader in decentralized and hybrid clinical trial technology, today announced the acquisition of Clintelligence , an AI-powered clinical trial intelligence platform that analyzes insights from over one million historical studies.This acquisition marks a significant expansion of Jeeva’s Unified AI-Ready Clinical Platform by introducing a critical intelligence layer at the earliest stages of clinical development, where trial success or failure is often determined.With Clintelligence integrated into Jeeva’s platform, sponsors can now design, optimize, and execute clinical trials within a single, interconnected system from protocol development through patient enrollment, data capture, and study completion.“The biggest inefficiencies in clinical trials are not just operational, they are foundational,” said Harsha K. Rajasimha, PhD, Founder and CEO of Jeeva Clinical Trials. “Protocol complexity and suboptimal design remain the leading drivers of delays, amendments, and trial failures. Clintelligence brings predictive intelligence to the front of the lifecycle, enabling sponsors to identify risks early, optimize design, and move forward with confidence. This is a transformative step toward faster, smarter, and more patient-centric trials.”Clinical development remains burdened by inefficiencies. Industry data shows that approximately 85% of trials experience delays, more than half require protocol amendments, and nearly one-third terminate early, often due to avoidable design and recruitment challenges. Each protocol amendment can cost upwards of $500,000 and add months to study timelines.Clintelligence addresses these challenges by applying artificial intelligence to a large database of historical clinical trials, delivering predictive insights that help sponsors avoid common pitfalls before a trial begins. The platform has demonstrated up to 85% accuracy in predicting trial risks and delivers average savings of approximately $350,000 per study."30% of clinical trials fail predictably and 85% are delayed–but those failures and delays are often preventable,” said Agam Bansal, MD, MS, Founder of Clintelligence. “Our mission at Clintelligence is to use the power of AI to learn from historical trials' outcomes data and avoid costly mistakes. Jeeva Clinical is a perfect platform to incorporate actionable trial intelligence across the drug development lifecycle."Bringing Intelligence to Protocol Design and PlanningClintelligence enables sponsors to analyze draft protocols against patterns derived from more than one million past studies. The platform predicts amendment likelihood, enrollment delays, and termination risks, while providing actionable recommendations to simplify eligibility criteria, refine endpoints, and improve operational feasibility.By integrating these insights with Jeeva’s rapid protocol configuration capabilities, sponsors can move into study setup with optimized protocols—reducing downstream amendments, accelerating timelines, and improving overall trial outcomes.Accelerating Patient Recruitment and MatchingPatient recruitment remains one of the most persistent challenges in clinical trials, with fewer than 5% of eligible patients participating in studies. Clintelligence addresses this gap with an AI-powered patient-to-trial matching engine that allows patients to search for trials using natural language.The system generates eligibility-based screening questions and delivers ranked matches with clear explanations, helping patients and providers identify relevant trials more efficiently. Combined with Jeeva’s TrialMagnet recruitment and engagement platform, sponsors gain an integrated pipeline from patient identification through digital enrollment and ePRO data collection.Enhancing Feasibility and Site SelectionClintelligence’s site intelligence capabilities profile more than 50,000 research sites across 150+ countries, ranking them based on historical enrollment performance, therapeutic expertise, and competitive saturation.Machine learning–driven forecasting tools provide enrollment projections with confidence intervals and scenario modeling, allowing sponsors to evaluate trial feasibility in minutes rather than months. This enables more strategic site selection and reduces the risk of underperforming studies.Delivering Measurable ImpactThe integration of Clintelligence into Jeeva’s platform delivers quantifiable benefits across the clinical development lifecycle:- Savings of more than $500,000 per avoided protocol amendment- Reduction in costly delays, estimated at approximately $37,000 per day- Acceleration of patient enrollment by 15–20%- Average savings of $350,000 per trial- Up to 70% reduction in manual operational burden through automationThese outcomes reflect the value of combining predictive intelligence with a unified execution platform.A Fully Integrated Clinical Trial PlatformThe acquisition further strengthens Jeeva’s position as a comprehensive, end-to-end clinical trial platform. Jeeva front-loads pre-trial intelligence, patient recruitment, eConsent, visit scheduling, electronic data capture (EDC), electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), real-time monitoring, and analytics into a single interconnected system.This unified approach eliminates the need for multiple disconnected tools, enabling sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), and research sites to operate more efficiently with one login, one data model, and one subscription.“Our customers consistently tell us they want fewer vendors and more integrated solutions,” added Rajasimha. “Clintelligence significantly enhances our ability to deliver a unified platform that not only executes trials efficiently but also ensures they are designed for success from the start.”About Jeeva Clinical TrialsJeeva Clinical Trials is the developer of the industry's first Unified AI-Ready Digital Infrastructure for clinical research. Its platform delivers complete, end-to-end clinical trial execution, including AI-guided protocol design and writing, patient screening/recruitment and eConsent, electronic data capture (EDC), interactive web response system (IWRS), electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO) and electronic clinical outcomes assessments (eCOA), centralized scheduling and trial management (CTMS), eVisits, and centralized monitoring, under a single login, data model, and workflow layer, now enhanced with Agentic AI capabilities and Clinical Data Management services. Trusted by biopharma sponsors, CROs, and academic medical centers worldwide, Jeeva is available on AWS Marketplace. For more information, visit www.jeevatrials.com

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