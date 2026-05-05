Jeeva Unveils New Logo and Website, Marking Its Evolution into AI-Ready Clinical OS

Jeeva Clinical New Logo Jeeva Unveils New Evolved Digital Web Presence Introducing the New Jeeva Clinical Trials Logo

At HITLAB Summit 2026, Jeeva debuts a bold new identity celebrating its breakthrough: one login, one data model, one AI-ready platform for clinical research.

Jeeva’s unified approach...gave us a clean, connected system from day one. For sponsors...serious about moving faster without sacrificing data integrity, it’s a meaningful step forward.” — Rob Freishtat, CEO, RareLabs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeeva Clinical Trials ("Jeeva"), a pioneer in decentralized and hybrid clinical trial technology, today unveiled a brand-new company logo, visual identity, and website at the Healthcare Innovation and Technology Lab’s (HITLAB) Innovators Summit in New York City. The reveal marks a defining moment in Jeeva’s journey—one that reflects not just a visual refresh, but a fundamental evolution in what the company has become and where it is taking the clinical research industry.This is more than a new look. Jeeva has grown into a type of company that did not previously exist in the life sciences industry, and a brand identity that fits an existing mold would not do justice to that reality.“I founded Jeeva not to just deliver a quick fix, but to reinvent the digital infrastructure for clinical research. Today, we are proud to announce that our unified and AI-Ready digital infrastructure is powering over 37 clinical studies with over 40,000 users and participants. The interconnected platform streamlines clinical operations workflows for every stakeholder and every data point under one login, one data model, and one workflow layer that can meaningfully incorporate AI. Our new brand reflects that achievement and the bold future we are building for the next generation of AI-powered clinical operations.”— Harsha K Rajasimha, PhD, CEO and Founder, Jeeva Clinical TrialsA New Category of Company - Built for the Future of Clinical ResearchFor years, Jeeva has been at the forefront of digital innovation in clinical trial technology, steadily advancing from a modern eClinical platform into something altogether more ambitious. While the broader industry has remained fragmented, with sponsors, CROs, and sites forced to stitch together 10 to 20 disconnected point solutions, Jeeva has been engineering a fundamentally different answer.Jeeva’s Unified Clinical Platform delivers the industry’s first truly connected, end-to-end clinical trial execution environment: one login, one data model, one workflow layer; FDA-ready and fully interconnected out of the box. Every module, from eConsent and EDC to ePRO, Telehealth, CTMS, and centralized monitoring, works together natively, without brittle integrations, data silos, or reconciliation headaches.The platform now delivers the first-ever Unified AI-Ready Digital Infrastructure for clinical research, featuring trained, ready-to-deploy Agentic AI capabilities; role-based AI agents that perform real clinical operations tasks including data monitoring, site engagement, patient follow-ups, workflow orchestration, and compliance checks. This is not AI as a feature. It is AI as a workforce multiplier, driving productivity gains the industry has never seen before.Why Now? A Brand That Matches the BreakthroughThe timing of this brand launch is deliberate. Jeeva has evolved into a company that does not fit any existing category in the clinical research technology market, and its brand needed to reflect that evolution. The new logo, visual identity, and website signal three things clearly: Jeeva is an AI-Ready company, it has solved the fragmentation problem that has plagued the industry for decades, and it is the right technology partner for sponsors, CROs, and research institutions serious about the future of clinical trials. The redesigned brand moves toward a contemporary, enterprise-grade identity that communicates innovation, trust, and the human-AI partnership at the core of Jeeva’s philosophy.What This Means for Jeeva CustomersThe brand launch comes with concrete, customer-facing milestones. Customers are already experiencing the difference:“At RareLabs, we develop rare disease programs on compressed timelines. We don’t have the luxury of wrestling with fragmented eClinical tools. Jeeva’s unified approach to EDC and clinical workflows gave us a clean, connected system from day one. For sponsors and precision medicine labs serious about moving faster without sacrificing data integrity, it’s a meaningful step forward.”— Rob Freishtat, CEO, RareLabsTransparent Pricing: No More Guessing. Jeeva has introduced an industry-first Pricing Calculator , giving sponsors and CROs instant visibility into what it will cost to run their trial on the Jeeva platform. No more estimates. No more surprises.A New Website Built to Inform and Inspire. The redesigned website at JeevaTrials.com presents the full power of the Jeeva platform, including its Agentic AI capabilities, unified architecture, and complete module suite in a clear, compelling digital experience purpose-built for clinical operations and innovation leaders.Agentic AI and Add-On Services. Clinical organizations can now optionally deploy Jeeva’s trained AI agents and Clinical Data Management services as scalable add-on capabilities, unlocking new levels of operational efficiency without overhauling existing processes.The New Brand: Effective NowThe new Jeeva brand identity is effective immediately, with a phased rollout across all digital platforms, marketing collateral, and partner channels in the weeks ahead. Sponsors, CROs, academic medical centers, and research institutions are encouraged to visit JeevaTrials.com today.“We built the platform that the clinical research industry needed. Now we have the brand to match it. This is an exciting moment for our team, for our customers, and for every patient whose path to a new therapy runs through a clinical trial. We invite everyone in the clinical research community to come see what Jeeva has become—and where we are going next.”— Harsha K Rajasimha, PhD, CEO and Founder, Jeeva Clinical TrialsAbout Jeeva Clinical TrialsJeeva Clinical Trials is a Virginia corporation transforming the fragmented and manual clinical trials industry into unified and AI-ready digital infrastructure reinvented to streamline study protocol design, execution, monitoring, and reporting within a single, integrated software subscription with transparent pricing for biopharma sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), academic institutions, and non-profit patient organizations.

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