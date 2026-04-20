Jeeva Clinical Trials Launches Partnership Program to Bridge the Innovation Gap Between Industry and Academia

Jeeva Clinical Trials Academic Partnership Program Jeeva Clinical Trials Inc Logo

The program empowers academic medical centers with free advanced digital tools and Jeeva’s Unified AI-Ready Clinical Platform for hands-on education & training.

Academic–industry collaboration is critical in expanding access to clinical research and enabling innovation, especially at institutions that are building new capabilities outside traditional AMCs” — Dr. Siddhartha Sikdar, Professor and Director, George Mason University

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeeva Clinical Trials (“Jeeva”), a leader in decentralized and hybrid clinical trial technology, today announced the launch of its Academic Medical Center (AMC) Partnership Program. This initiative aims to ensure that the next generation of clinical researchers, physicians, and trainees are equipped with AI, technology-forward tools for clinical trials.“Academic medical centers occupy a uniquely powerful and uniquely demanding position in our healthcare system. They are simultaneously caregivers, innovators, and educators. At Jeeva, we believe that the technology powering the next generation of clinical trials should be in the hands of the people training that next generation. That is exactly what this program is designed to deliver,” said Harsha K Rajasimha, MS, PhD, CEO and Founder of Jeeva.“The mission of the academic medical center is not just to heal the communities they serve today with clinical research as a care option (CRAACO). It is to build the capabilities to heal better tomorrow. That requires training our researchers in the very technologies transforming clinical trials.”“As clinical research evolves, partnerships between academia and industry are increasingly important to bring infrastructure, technology, and expertise together in ways that can improve study efficiency and broaden patient access,” says Sona Vasudevan, PhD, Professor of Medical Education and Director of MD/MS Dual Degree Program in Systems Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center.The Role of Academic Medical CentersAcademic medical centers play a critical role in modern healthcare by combining patient care, clinical research, and education. They are often the environments where scientific discoveries transition into clinical application. From cell and gene therapies to novel immunotherapies, many complex and innovative treatments are developed and tested within AMC ecosystems.These institutions are particularly important for advancing therapies in areas such as rare diseases and advanced biologics, where specialized expertise and infrastructure are essential. Their ability to manage complex protocols and translate research into care makes them indispensable to the clinical research ecosystem.Growing Pressures on Academic ResearchDespite their importance, AMCs face increasing operational and financial pressures. Managing complex trials across multiple sites, supporting diverse patient populations, and maintaining high standards of care and education place a significant burden on faculty and research staff.At the same time, clinical trial methodologies are evolving rapidly. Decentralized and hybrid trial models, AI-enabled data management, electronic patient-reported outcomes, and real-time monitoring are becoming standard. However, training programs and workflows at many institutions have not fully adapted to these changes.This creates a gap between traditional research training and the capabilities required for modern trials. Addressing this gap is essential not only for institutional efficiency but also for improving patient outcomes and advancing public health.These challenges are reflected in:- Limited resources for modern trial infrastructure- High administrative burden on research teams- Gaps in training for digital and AI-enabled trial methods- Increasing competition for research talent“Academic–industry collaboration is critical in expanding access to clinical research and enabling innovation, especially at institutions that are building new capabilities outside traditional academic medical centers,” says Dr. Siddhartha Sikdar, Professor and Director of the Center for MedTech Innovation, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA, USA.Jeeva’s ApproachJeeva has focused on addressing these challenges by developing a unified, AI-enabled clinical trial platform that replaces fragmented workflows with an integrated system. The platform supports key functions such as eConsent, ePRO, remote patient monitoring, regulatory compliance, and collaboration between sites, sponsors, and CROs. By bringing these capabilities into a single environment, Jeeva aims to reduce operational complexity while improving visibility, coordination, and efficiency across clinical trials.The Jeeva AMC Partnership ProgramThe AMC Partnership Program combines education, access to technology, and opportunities for collaboration to help academic institutions build capabilities aligned with modern clinical research.Selected AMC partners will receive:1. Educational WorkshopsJeeva will provide on-site or virtual workshops tailored to each institution’s research focus. Topics include decentralized trial design, AI in clinical research, regulatory considerations, and patient engagement strategies.2. Platform Access for EducationFaculty, trainees, and research staff will gain hands-on access to Jeeva’s platform for coursework and training. This allows participants to develop practical experience with tools used in industry-sponsored trials.3. Support for Investigator-Initiated Studies Principal investigators and research offices may adopt the platform for investigator-initiated studies from protocol design to publication, with no setup fees and academia-friendly pricing aligned to study size.4. Research Collaboration OpportunitiesJeeva will work with institutional leadership, technology transfer offices, and investigators to explore opportunities for joint research initiatives and potential co-development of digital capabilities.Early Engagement and FeedbackJeeva has already conducted workshops at five selected US academic institutions on the role of AI in decentralized and hybrid trials. These sessions have been well received by faculty, trainees, and research administrators.“What we have seen in our early AMC engagements is remarkable,” said Harsha K Rajasimha, PhD. “The faculty and trainees we have worked with understand deeply that the clinical trial landscape is transforming, and they want their institutions to be at the leading edge of that transformation, not catching up to it. We are proud to be the partner to help make that possible.”Who Should ParticipateThe program is intended for academic medical centers that:- Are committed to training the next-generation clinical research professionals- Conduct or plan to conduct complex or innovative trials- Seek to modernize research infrastructure for the AI era- Aim to reduce operational burden on research teamsHow to Get InvolvedAcademic institutions interested in the AMC Partnership Program can learn more or apply by visiting Jeeva’s website or contacting partnerships@jeevatrials.com.Selected participants will receive:- Educational workshops- Access to Jeeva’s platform for academic training- Onboarding support- Opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharingJeeva is a Virginia-based corporation transforming the industry from fragmented and manual clinical research workflows into unified and AI-ready digital infrastructure reinvented to streamline study protocol design, execution, monitoring, and reporting within a single, integrated software subscription with transparent pricing for biopharma sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), academic institutions, and non-profit patient organizations.

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