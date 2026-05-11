SOFTRAX Revenue Management System Now Live on Microsoft Marketplace

annacomnt

SOFTRAX RMS launches on Microsoft Marketplace, helping enterprises prepare for streamlined procurement and future MACC drawdown eligibility.

The move to Microsoft Marketplace creates a more streamlined procurement path while helping organizations align revenue operations investments with broader cloud strategies.” — Inga Broerman, VP of Marketing at SOFTRAX

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise Finance Teams Gain New Path Toward Simplified Procurement and Future MACC Drawdown Eligibility

SOFTRAX announced that its Revenue Management System (RMS) is now live on Microsoft Marketplace, marking an important milestone for enterprise organizations managing complex revenue recognition, billing, and financial close operations within the Microsoft ecosystem.

The Marketplace launch follows completion of Microsoft’s technical validation, security review, and enterprise-readiness assessment process, placing SOFTRAX RMS within Microsoft’s vetted catalog of enterprise software solutions.

As organizations continue increasing cloud investments and managing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC), the Marketplace has become an increasingly important procurement channel for enterprise software acquisitions. SOFTRAX RMS’s presence on Microsoft Marketplace positions organizations to prepare for a future procurement model that can simplify purchasing and potentially allow software investments to align with existing Azure commitments.

The current Marketplace listing establishes the foundation for the next implementation phase, which is already in progress and is expected to enable direct procurement through Microsoft along with Azure benefit eligibility, including MACC drawdown capabilities.

Once activated, organizations may be able to purchase SOFTRAX RMS through existing Microsoft procurement workflows, consolidate software spending onto their Microsoft invoice, and potentially fund eligible purchases through existing Azure commitments rather than separate software budgets.



SOFTRAX RMS supports organizations managing complex revenue operations requirements, including ASC 606 and IFRS 15 revenue recognition, subscription and consumption-based billing, contract lifecycle management, revenue reallocations, and financial close acceleration. The platform operates alongside existing ERP systems without requiring system replacement.

The upcoming Marketplace procurement phase is expected to provide several operational benefits for enterprise buyers, including simplified vendor onboarding, consolidated billing, and streamlined procurement processes for organizations already operating within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Organizations currently evaluating revenue recognition modernization, billing transformation, or financial close acceleration initiatives are encouraged to begin planning ahead of the next Marketplace phase activation.

To learn more, visit SOFTRAX or explore the offering through Microsoft Marketplace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.