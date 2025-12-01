BluLogix & SOFTRAX Announce a Webinar With MGI Research: AI + Monetization Why Billing and RevRec Must Unite Before 2026

Experts from MGI Research, BluLogix and SOFTRAX explain how connected billing and RevRec enable AI-ready operations for the next era of monetization.

Organizations want AI to improve accuracy, capture revenue they are missing and predict invoices before billing cycles begin” — Youssef Yaghmour, CEO of BluLogix.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluLogix, the leader in complex billing and monetization, and SOFTRAX, the authority in complex revenue recognition, today announced a joint webinar with MGI Research titled “The Future of Revenue is Connected: From Usage Billing to RevRec – How to Build an AI-Driven Lead-to-Ledger System.”

The live event will take place on December 9th at 2:00 PM Eastern Time and will bring together three leading voices shaping the future of enterprise monetization and revenue operations: Igor Stenmark of MGI Research, Youssef Yaghmour of BluLogix and Alex Knott of SOFTRAX.

AI Is Reshaping the Revenue Lifecycle

Companies are rapidly shifting toward usage and hybrid pricing, creating new data and process challenges across billing, revenue management and revenue recognition. Many still rely on siloed systems that make it difficult to apply AI in a controlled and reliable way. This webinar will explore how organizations can prepare for an AI-driven future by building connected lead-to-ledger operations that integrate usage billing, monetization, revenue management and ASC 606 processes.

“As businesses adopt more granular usage and consumption models, the complexity of monetization increases dramatically,” said Igor Stenmark, Managing Director at MGI Research. “AI will be transformational, but it cannot deliver reliable results until the revenue lifecycle is fully connected. This webinar will guide companies through that shift.”

Industry Experts Offer Practical Guidance for 2026

The session will provide practical insight from BluLogix on AI-enabled usage billing and monetization workflows, and from SOFTRAX on AI-supported revenue recognition, compliance and financial automation.



“Revenue recognition is becoming more complex as usage models evolve,” added Alex Knott, CPA and Solutions Consultant at SOFTRAX + BluLogix. “AI will accelerate revenue schedules and contract processes, but only when billing and revenue work as a single system. Lead-to-ledger integration is becoming a necessity, not an option.”

Key Topics That Will Be Covered

• AI in usage billing, mediation and anomaly detection

• AI-driven invoice prediction for usage and hybrid pricing models

• How to build a connected lead-to-ledger architecture

• Strategies for eliminating revenue leakage and missed usage

• AI-enabled revenue recognition and ASC 606 automation

• Lessons from SaaS, MSP and IoT monetization models

Event Details

Title: The Future of Revenue is Connected: From Usage Billing to RevRec – How to Build an AI-Driven Lead-to-Ledger System

Date: December 9th

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Speakers: Igor Stenmark of MGI Research, Youssef Yaghmour of BluLogix, Alex Knott of SOFTRAX

Registration

About MGI Research

MGI Research is a leading advisory firm specializing in monetization, automated revenue management and financial operations. MGI provides independent analysis and strategic insight for organizations modernizing the revenue lifecycle.



About BluLogix and SOFTRAX

BluLogix and SOFTRAX are merging to create a next-generation revenue platform that unifies complex billing, usage monetization and advanced revenue recognition. Together, the companies bring unmatched depth across the full lead-to-ledger lifecycle.

BluLogix is recognized as the leader in complex billing and monetization. The platform supports usage-based pricing, advanced mediation, dynamic rating, multi-entity billing and channel monetization across SaaS, MSP, IoT, telecom and enterprise environments. BluLogix specializes in high-volume and high-variability billing operations that require precision, automation and strong revenue controls.

SOFTRAX is known across the market as the expert in complex revenue recognition and automated revenue management. The company provides sophisticated ASC 606 automation, support for multi-element arrangements, contract modifications and revenue schedules that tie directly to upstream billing activity. SOFTRAX delivers audit-ready compliance, deep financial controls and specialized capabilities for organizations with complex revenue models.

By combining BluLogix and SOFTRAX, the merged organization offers a fully connected lead-to-ledger solution designed for companies with advanced usage, billing and revenue needs. This includes the ability to manage consumption data, convert it into accurate billing events and automatically generate compliant revenue schedules in one integrated workflow. The unified vision will help organizations reduce revenue leakage, improve visibility, eliminate manual processes and prepare for the AI-driven financial automation era that is rapidly approaching.



