SOFTRAX + BluLogix and Wolters Kluwer CCH® SureTax® to Host Webinar on Preventing Revenue Leakage in Telecom Billing

Telecom and tax compliance experts discuss how integrated billing and tax automation can reduce revenue leakage and improve accuracy.

Telecom providers are operating in an environment where billing accuracy and tax compliance directly affect revenue performance.” — Alex Knott, CPA and Solutions Consultant at SOFTRAX

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOFTRAX and BluLogix, in partnership with Wolters Kluwer CCH® SureTax®, will host an educational webinar titled Avoiding Revenue Leakage in Telecom: How Better Billing and Tax Automation Drives Compliance and Profit on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM (+03).

The session will explore how telecom, UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS providers can reduce revenue leakage, improve billing accuracy, and strengthen compliance through integrated billing and tax automation strategies. As telecom pricing models and tax regulations continue to grow more complex, providers face increasing challenges in accurately calculating taxes, managing jurisdictional requirements, and maintaining transparent financial reporting.

The webinar will feature Alex Knott and Joe Solana, who will discuss the operational and financial impact of disconnected billing and tax systems and how automation can help organizations reduce compliance risks while protecting profitability.

During the session, attendees will learn how telecom providers can identify the primary causes of revenue leakage in billing environments, understand the complexity of telecom tax compliance requirements, and improve invoicing accuracy through integrated billing and tax engines. The discussion will also cover how organizations can reduce tax burden through bundled services and apply cost recovery fees to offset compliance expenses.

The webinar is intended for finance, tax, and compliance professionals working within telecom, UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS organizations who are responsible for billing operations, revenue accuracy, and regulatory compliance.

Participants who attend the full session will be eligible to receive one Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit. The program is categorized under Specialized Knowledge and is delivered at the Basic level. No prerequisites or advance preparation are required.

SOFTRAX + BluLogix is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

To learn more or register for the webinar.



About SOFTRAX and BluLogix

SOFTRAX

provides enterprise revenue management solutions that help organizations automate complex revenue recognition, billing, and compliance processes. BluLogix

delivers intelligent billing, monetization, and subscription management solutions designed for organizations with complex recurring and usage-based business models.

About Wolters Kluwer CCH® SureTax®

Wolters Kluwer CCH SureTax

provides communications tax calculation and compliance solutions designed to help organizations manage the complexity of telecom taxation, regulatory requirements, and jurisdictional compliance.

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