Calls up by 50% for Firm’s MCA Restructuring as Small Business Optimism Falls

Value Capital Funding saw an increase of over 50% in incoming calls, as the NFIB March 2026 Survey showed low optimism and high uncertainty.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Value Capital Funding reported an increase of over 50% in incoming call volume compared to last year, amidst the continued pressure on small business owners. This is reflected in the NFIB March 2026 Survey, which showed below-average optimism and elevated uncertainty. This could indicate a link between financial uncertainty and the likelihood that a small business will be overwhelmed by MCA repayments.The latest NFIB March 2026 Survey shows the Small Business Optimism Index falling to 95.8, below its long-run average, while uncertainty remains elevated. The results highlight the financial pressure business owners face and reinforce the importance of practical cash flow management options. This rings true at family-owned Value Capital Funding, which has seen a 50% surge in calls for its debt relief services compared to last year.Value Capital Funding wants to highlight how today’s challenges could leave businesses needing more financial support to thrive. For business owners dealing with Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) obligations, refinancing or restructuring may offer a path to more manageable payments and greater stability.“Small business owners are operating in a difficult environment, and the NFIB data reflects what we hear every day,” said Barry Kornfeld, Principal at Value Capital Funding. “When optimism is down, and uncertainty is high, owners need real solutions that help them protect cash flow and stay focused on running their business.”Value Capital Funding works with business owners across the United States to provide transparent MCA debt restructuring options. The firm, which has over 30 years of experience, helps clients explore ways to replace multiple daily or weekly withdrawals with a payment structure that better fits their business needs. For those who have taken on a Merchant Cash Advance loan, restructuring before debt becomes overwhelming is a smart solution.“Many owners reach out when they are feeling overwhelmed by constant deductions and unpredictable cash flow, and we have seen a surge in calls in the last year,” said Ferne Kornfeld, Principal and Debt Consultant. “Our role is to help them understand their options and find a practical way forward.”Jeff Kornfeld, Principal and Finance Consultant, added:“Economic uncertainty can make existing debt obligations feel even heavier. Our focus is on helping business owners create more stability so they can move forward with greater confidence.”About Value Capital FundingValue Capital Funding is an experienced, family-owned financial services firm based in Boca Raton, Florida. The company helps small business owners nationwide with MCA debt restructuring, refinancing, and consolidation solutions designed to improve cash flow and support long-term stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.