DEVELOP LLC Achieves A3 Certified Robot Integrator Status

Industrial robotic automation cell designed and integrated by DEVELOP, featuring a FANUC robot operating within a fully enclosed production environment.

Going through that process makes your organization stronger, and that ultimately benefits the manufacturers we work with.” — Matt Moseman

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEVELOP LLC has been recognized as a Certified Robot Integrator by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), following a year-long qualification process and a two-and-a-half-day on-site audit of the company’s robotics integration practices, engineering procedures, and robot safety standards.The A3 Certified Robot Integrator program was created to help manufacturers identify integrators capable of designing and deploying safe, professionally engineered robotic systems. Companies that earn certification must demonstrate documented engineering processes, proven project experience, and verified robot safety practices.For DEVELOP, the certification required more than a year of preparation. DEVELOP invested in training its engineers in industrial practices while also rethinking how systems are used on the floor. The company’s HMI approach focuses on making integration, operation, and training easier, while providing real-time data for diagnostics and production decision-making.The process concluded with a multi-day on-site audit conducted by A3. During the audit, reviewers examined engineering documentation, safety procedures, and project management systems, while technical personnel completed hands-on assessments designed to verify real-world robotics integration capability.“A3 doesn’t hand this certification out easily,” said Matt Moseman, founder of DEVELOP LLC. “It was an intense two-and-a-half-day audit. You have to show how your engineering process works, how you handle safety, and how your team actually builds and delivers robotic systems. Going through that process makes your organization stronger, and that ultimately benefits the manufacturers we work with.”The A3 Certified Robot Integrator program was introduced in 2012 in response to industry demand for a consistent way to evaluate robotics integrators. Certified companies represent a small group of automation firms across the United States that have successfully completed the program’s technical and safety requirements.For manufacturers implementing robotics or factory automation , certification provides independent verification that an integrator has met established industry standards.DEVELOP designs and integrates automation systems for manufacturers across packaging and palletizing systems , robotic assembly, and custom machine design.A3 certification is valid for two years and must be renewed through a re-evaluation process.Manufacturers interested in working with certified robotics integrators can review the official A3 integrator directory.About DEVELOP LLCDEVELOP LLC is a vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing partner for OEMs and industrial innovators. From factory automation to automation assessments, DEVELOP brings bold ideas to life through agile design, advanced prototyping, and scalable production. Learn more at www.develop-llc.com

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