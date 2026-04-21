TripleTen Launches New AI Product Management Program for Professionals Needing AI Skills

SALT LAKE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TripleTen has launched a new AI Product Management Program to equip students with highly sought-after skills to oversee artificial intelligence projects and initiatives. Designed as a 20-week, part-time bootcamp, the AI Product Management Program is an intensive training course that transforms beginners into job-ready AI Product Managers, Machine Learning (ML) Product Managers, Technical Product Managers, and AI/ML Product Owners.The 20-week program employs a spiral learning approach to build and reinforce AI product management skills across 10 sprints. The curriculum begins with an introduction to IT, followed quickly by product discovery, problem framing, and strategy, as well as Agile development and technical PRDs. Students can expect to master AI-focused skills such as AI model evaluation, AI/ML wireframing and prototyping, AI product design, and ethical AI practices.Students are not required to have an IT or STEM background to enroll. In fact, 80% of graduates start with no coding skills or prior tech experience. They will also have the opportunity to apply their skills through a capstone project covering six deliverables. This project will then be presented in the final week of the bootcamp, which will focus on portfolio development and career coaching to set graduates up for success.“AI literacy is the most lucrative skill in the modern job market," said Eugene Lebedev, TripleTen CEO. "Our goal isn't just to teach traditional product management. We want to fast-track our students into future-proof careers by giving them the rare, hybrid skillset that modern tech companies are aggressively hiring for."As AI continues to reshape jobs and entire industries, demand for professionals who can bridge the gap between rapidly evolving AI systems and business goals has also accelerated. Research by PwC reveals that workers with AI skills are more valuable than ever, commanding wages up to 56% higher than industry averages. TripleTen’s new AI program addresses this challenge by introducing an expedited path to learning both traditional product management frameworks and specialized AI skills.The upcoming cohort of the AI Product Management Program begins on May 21, 2026. The program is also backed by a conditional money-back guarantee: students will receive a refund if they are unable to find a job within 10 months after graduation.“AI is changing how products get built, but most people still don’t know how to turn it into real impact,” said Victor Menin, Ed.D., TripleTen Vice President of Enrollment. “The AI Product Manager program is built to change that, helping you go from understanding AI to actually using it to build products, solve problems, and lead in one of the fastest-growing spaces in tech.”About TripleTenEstablished in 2019, TripleTen offers online tech programs in AI software engineering, machine learning, cybersecurity, quality assurance, AI automation, UI/UX design, and data analytics. The company prepares students for tech careers through flexible, part-time programs that include hands-on projects, access to dedicated career coaching, and learning support.

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