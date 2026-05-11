NSFAS on private accommodation payments and ongoing sector engagements

NSFAS statement on private accommodation payments and ongoing sector engagements

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is pleased to announce that private accommodation payments for universities were released on Thursday, 07th May 2026.

Accommodation providers banking with First National Bank (FNB) receive funds immediately upon release, while providers with other banks may have experience minor processing delays subject to interbank processing timelines.

During this quarter alone, NSFAS has made three major disbursements to accommodation providers, amounting to over R1.1 billion and benefitting more than 100,000 students.

To date, 95% of accommodation providers listed on our solution partner portals have had their banking details successfully verified and are now included in direct payments for 2026. For the remaining providers, NSFAS is conducting one-on-one engagements to ensure full integration into the direct payment system.

NSFAS will issue a monthly disbursement schedule to all accredited accommodation providers, and we strongly encourage all providers to ensure that students’ funding status is confirmed and that valid, signed lease agreements are in place, as these are prerequisites for payment.

NSFAS was legally mandated to bring the payment functionality for accommodation providers in-house from the start of 2026. This approach led to the resolution of several critical issues, including:

Delays in institutions confirming students, which affected payment cycles,

Misclassification of students as transport-allowance recipients,

Uncertainties regarding accommodation accreditation.

NSFAS recognise the operational pressures faced by accommodation providers, including rising utility costs and municipal challenges. As a result, the Scheme remains committed to working collaboratively with sector associations and solution partners to resolve these outstanding issues by finalising the 2026 rental rates, and implementation of a predictable, transparent payment system.

NSFAS remains committed to prompt, case-by-case resolution of all payment challenges, and we encourage accommodation providers experiencing difficulties to contact us directly for assistance.

We thank all accommodation providers for their ongoing partnership and assure all stakeholders that NSFAS is focused on long-term stability, effective administration, and the wellbeing of NSFAS funded students.

Enquiries:

Mr. Ishmael Mnisi

NSFAS Spokesperson

Cell: 063 685 7337

E-mail: IshmaelM@nsfas.org.za

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