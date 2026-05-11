The Heritage Management Organization establishes Advisory Board

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CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heritage Management Organization (HERITΛGE) is pleased to announce the establishment of its Advisory Board, a new body of respected professionals and cultural advocates, committed to preserving and advancing cultural heritage worldwide.The Advisory Board is a dedicated leadership and networking platform that will actively support HERITΛGE’s mission. Its members will contribute through advocacy, fundraising and event initiatives, community building, and by bringing forward fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to strengthen the organization’s global work."We are delighted to welcome the inaugural members of the Advisory Board: Achile Tenkiang, Carmen Thiam, Dr Fafa Addo Boateng, Dr Pascal Gally, Lorenzo Olivi, Serge Kavege, Achilleas Stamatiadis, andTucci Ivowi,"said HERITΛGE Director, Dr. Evangelos Kyriakidis. "With diverse regional perspectives and professional backgrounds, this new body reflects HERITΛGE’s commitment to engaging the next generation of leaders for the cultural heritage sector," he added.As part of the Advisory Board, members will play an active role in co-organizing high-profile events, strengthening HERITΛGE’s global community, and contributing to initiatives that promote the sustainable management of cultural heritage. At the same time, the platform offers opportunities for professional growth, leadership development, and meaningful engagement with a global network of peers and sector leaders.We look forward to working closely with our Advisory Board members as we continue to empower heritage professionals and communities around the world.

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