HERITΛGE Announces New Board of Directors

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CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heritage Management Organization (HERITΛGE) announces the appointment of its new Board of Directors.We warmly welcome our incoming board members: Cliff Pearlman (Chair), Edward Mitterand (Secretary), Evan Sekeris (Treasurer), Harriet Chebet Ng’ok, and Derwin Johnson. Together, the new Board brings a wealth of expertise spanning nonprofit law, global arts and cultural leadership, economic policy and financial systems, sustainable enterprise and community-driven innovation, and international communications.Several of its members have worked in various capacities with HERITΛGE and they have all long supported the organization’s mission.“We are confident that the Board’s experience, insight, and commitment will help guide the organization into its next chapter,” said HERITΛGE Director, Dr. Evangelos Kyriakidis. “Their combined experience strengthens HERITΛGE’s capacity to operate at the intersection of culture, policy, and global development.”The Organization would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our outgoing board members. Their dedication, guidance, and contributions have been instrumental in shaping HERITΛGE’s growth and impact over the years. We thank them for their service and wish them all the very best moving forward. They will continue to be valued members of the HERITΛGE community and remain close to our mission.As we mark this transition, we look forward to building on our shared vision and continuing our work to empower heritage professionals and communities worldwide.About HERITΛGE: The Heritage Management Organization (HERITΛGE) is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2008 to enable heritage professionals worldwide to transform the assets they manage into dynamic sources of learning, identity, and sustainable economic development. Since its founding, the organization has trained over 5,000 professionals from more than 130 countries, affecting over a quarter of the world’s global heritage hotspots.

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