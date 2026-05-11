New Citrus County Website and Communications Survey

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County launched a redesigned county website on April 8, 2026, to help improve user experience, mobile accessibility and public access to information.

The updated website domain is citruscounty.gov. The move from citrusbocc.gov to citruscounty.gov is intended to provide clearer and easier communication.

No service interruptions are expected. The previous county domain will automatically redirect to the new site. All existing county email addresses will continue to receive messages as usual while the email domain @citruscounty.gov will begin to be used for public communications.

Improvements to the website include:

Updated calendars with clear access to county meetings and community events

Mobile-optimized features, including buttons, tiles and drop-down menus

Citizen-friendly navigation

Easy-to-find contact information on every webpage

A clean, consistent design reflecting the county’s natural beauty

For questions about the updated website, contact webmaster@citruscounty.gov.

The website redesign is part of a broader communications initiative to make information more accessible and better meet residents’ needs.

Residents are encouraged to complete the Citrus County Communications Survey (https://forms.office.com/g/871C3iCpxW) to provide feedback on how county communications can better serve citizens.