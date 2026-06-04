Citrus County Water Quality Reports Available to the Public

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (June 4, 2026) — Annual reports summarizing 2025 water quality data are available on the Citrus County website. The annual Consumer Confidence Reports are published by service area and can be accessed at citruscounty.gov/waterquality .

Customers who would like a paper copy of the report may request one by checking the appropriate box on their billing statement and returning it to the county. Residents can also contact the Utilities Compliance Manager by email at Margaret.Dorge@citruscounty.gov or by phone at 352-527-5427.

Citrus County Water Resources is committed to making information accessible to the public. Their water quality data is available at any time through public records requests.

Water quality data is recorded daily and reported monthly to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Water Resources staff are available to discuss water quality with customers.